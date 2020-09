How do you know your eatery has become an institution? When multiple generations of a family make your cafe a must-go-to destination. For more than 33 years, Harvey's has been the place for stick-to-your ribs faves like Hot Beef Sandwiches and Chicken & Dumplings in Riverside. Hankering for something Grecian? Check out their fab gyros or a baklava that can't be beat!