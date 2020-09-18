Editor's Choice: Pizza Ranch

Admit it, a supreme pizza that is actually named a Stampede, a veggie pizza that is called a Prairie, and a BLT pizza that is actually topped as if it was a BLT sandwich, is like a classic case of American ingenuity. That's what Pizza Ranch is all about. And don't even get us started on the dessert pizzas! Those rank up there with Thomas Edison's lightbulbs for inventions we cannot live without.