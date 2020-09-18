 Skip to main content
Editor's Choice: The Point After
Editor's Choice: The Point After

Pizza Bob Roe

A pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza is Bob Roe's favorite.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

The Point After

2320 Transit Ave., Sioux City

712-276-5906

Bob Roe's legendary The Point After has fed U.S. presidents, celebrities and, at least a few generations of kid athletes and their families. Who can blame 'em? The Point After has been the place "where good times gather" since 1982. With a comfort food menu that includes pizza, burgers, chicken and ribs, this is a place which will never disappoint. What's our must-order menu item? The Reuben pizza as well as a side order of deep-fried pickles. Don't knock it if you haven't tried it! 

Pizza Bob Roe

A pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza remains a favorite of Bob Roe.
Pizza Bob Roe

Annually making between 500 - 600 pounds of corned beef just for the occasion, The Point After's Bob Roe said St. Patrick's Day is always the busiest day of the year for the Transit Ave. bar.
Bob Roe's

A pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza at Bob Roe's Point After.
Pizza Bob Roe

Slices of pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza is shown at Bob Roe's Point After.
