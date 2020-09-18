Editor's Choice: The Point After

Bob Roe's legendary The Point After has fed U.S. presidents, celebrities and, at least a few generations of kid athletes and their families. Who can blame 'em? The Point After has been the place "where good times gather" since 1982. With a comfort food menu that includes pizza, burgers, chicken and ribs, this is a place which will never disappoint. What's our must-order menu item? The Reuben pizza as well as a side order of deep-fried pickles. Don't knock it if you haven't tried it!