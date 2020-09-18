Editor's Choice: Town House Cafe

×
Town House Cafe
103 E. 18th St., South Sioux City
402-494-9783
Town House Cafe is a neighborly place where your coffee mug is always full and your Town House burger comes with a slice of strawberry-rhubarb pie for dessert. C'mon, you always have room for strawberry-rhubarb pie!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
