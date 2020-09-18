 Skip to main content
Editor's Choice: Town House Cafe
Editor's Choice: Town House Cafe

Curry's Town House Cafe is at the intersection of Dakota Avenue and East 18th St. in South Sioux City.

 Journal photo by Tim Gallagher

103 E. 18th St., South Sioux City

402-494-9783

Town House Cafe is a neighborly place where your coffee mug is always full and your Town House burger comes with a slice of strawberry-rhubarb pie for dessert. C'mon, you always have room for strawberry-rhubarb pie!  

A Town House Burger dwarfs its bun at Curry's Town House Cafe on Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.
