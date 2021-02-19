Eduardo Andre is new to basketball, but he'll likely see action when Huskers face Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. — It’s development time inside the Nebraska men’s basketball program.

The Huskers — 5-14 overall and 1-11 in the Big Ten — sit at the bottom of the league standings as they still shake off the effects of a four-week COVID pause followed by seven games in 12 days. Coach Fred Hoiberg’s attempt at brisk Friday practice — in preparation for burly Purdue — turned into a mild-mannered workout.

“We literally had three possessions in a row where I had guys limp off the court,” Hoiberg said. “After that, I made the decision ‘let’s just walk through.’ We were just dropping like flies.”

Hoiberg wants his team to play as many games as possible because the repetition and experience with a relatively new roster is best for the program. He doesn’t care if Michigan coach Juwan Howard, at the top of the Big Ten, would prefer, and may actually get, to avoid NU’s recent grueling slate.

“I can’t blame them them for what they’re trying to do over there,” Hoiberg said. “And the last thing I’d say is, for me, I’m going to talk about what’s best for our program.”

Case in point: Eduardo Andre.