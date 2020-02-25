A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 25, 2020 @ 12:42 pm
Advanced Search
Close Search
Sign up here to get the e-Edition delivered directly to your inbox.
Gold, Silver and Digital Plus Members get access to our popular E-Edition of the newspaper. Platinum Members get unlimited access to exclusive premium pages, e-magazines and more!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.