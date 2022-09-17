2023 Orange City Tulip Festival has its night show

From May 16 through May 20, 2023, at Town Hall in Orange City, a crew led by Todd McDonald will perform Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic "Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" which is a retelling of the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis.

According to a press release for the event, auditions will be held from Jan. 9-14, 2023 for anyone who is a freshman in high school or older. Regular ticket sales get going Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 and the cost is $25 per ticket. The first show, on Tuesday, May 16 is set for 6:30 p.m. Subsequent performances begin at 8 p.m.