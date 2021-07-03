50 years after his death, fans honor Jim Morrison in Paris

She’s since moved to Paris and has been coming to Pere-Lachaise almost every year, taking photographs of Morrison's grave and his fans, many of whom have become friends.

“(It's like) people sitting around on couches in someone’s apartment, rather than a grave’s, just talking and meeting each other,” she recalled. “It was really lovely ... I still come as much as I can because it’s just always so wonderful."

Colleen Amblard drove seven hours from her hometown of Domancy, in the French Alps, to visit the grave. The 21 year-old student told The Associated Press “it’s very emotional to be here, to remember Jim Morrison ... to show that he’s not forgotten."

"We acknowledge his talent and the fact that he was a brilliant person, he was really a genius,” she said.

Like many other fans, Amblard was planning to visit other sites Morrison spent time in while living in Paris, from his apartment to the former nightclub where some say he died of an heroin overdose.

Born in 1943 in Melbourne, Florida, Morrison was the son of a U.S. Navy officer and moved constantly as a child, growing up in Florida, Virginia, Texas, New Mexico and California.