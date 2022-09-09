The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday was perhaps the biggest story of the week. The longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history died at age 96, just days after Liz Truss became the 15th Prime Minister during her reign. Winston Churchill was the first.

The focus of this week’s show will instead be political news out of the United States.

President Joe Biden spent Labor Day making an appeal to swing state voters while railing against MAGA Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump was handed a victory when a judge ruled in his favor and appointed a special master in the investigation over documents recovered from his Florida home. The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling.

In other news, a political action committee tied to Trump is reportedly part of a federal grand jury investigation.

Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to charges in a case over fundraising for a border wall. Another Trump ally, Michael Flynn, has been building a following and a national movement.

Oath Keepers membership documents were leaked, revealing connections to politicians and law enforcement officials.

And the Obamas were back at the White House.

In last week’s episode, we focused on the return to school. However, school was not in session this week in Seattle due to a teacher’s strike. Students in Uvalde, Texas, and Jackson, Mississippi, did return to classes for the first time this school year. Also, survivors of the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School have advice for Uvalde’s survivors.

California is dealing with extreme heat and wildfires.

In other national news, the body of Eliza Fletcher was found and a deadline shooting spree was livestreamed in Memphis, Tennessee. A man threatened to crash a plane into a Walmart. The Coast Guard ended a search following a plane crash. And a judge approved a reorganization plan for the Boy Scouts.

Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell doesn’t believe higher interest rates will lead to a deep recession. That reassurance came as mortgage rates hit highs not seen in more than a decade. Consumers are cutting back, but not on everything. That includes beauty items. The prices of electric vehicles are starting to come down.

A return to the moon will have to wait due to a fuel leak. President Biden will channel a predecessor with a moonshot goal to end cancer.

Updated coronavirus boosters are available, but should you get one? And in other COVID news, New York has ended a mask requirement on public transportation.

And finally, in international news, the United Kingdom has a new prime minister and a funeral was held for the last leader of the Soviet Union.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports