A look back at Chadwick Boseman's films

Actor Chadwick Boseman left a fine footprint of films following his death last week from colon cancer.
It’s great to have a superhero film that doesn’t look like every other superhero film.
"Black Panther" obviously made him a household name. But it was some of the earlier films -- like "42" and "Marshall" that gave him a reputation as an actor to watch.
In "42," Harrison Ford gets all the great lines.
Toss in "Get On Up" (in which he plays James Brown) and you get a good sense of the promise he held.
With "Get on Up," director Tate Taylor doesn't offer a complete look at singer James Brown
While "Da Five Bloods" gave him a shot at Netflix credibility, it's an upcoming film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," that could win him an Oscar.
Look for Boseman to remain one of Hollywood's shining stars who left too soon.
