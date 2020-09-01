 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at Chadwick Boseman's films
View Comments

A look back at Chadwick Boseman's films

{{featured_button_text}}
Black Panther

T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) in Marvel Studios' "Black Panther."

 Film Frame

Actor Chadwick Boseman left a fine footprint of films following his death last week from colon cancer.

"Black Panther" obviously made him a household name. But it was some of the earlier films -- like "42" and "Marshall" that gave him a reputation as an actor to watch.

Toss in "Get On Up" (in which he plays James Brown) and you get a good sense of the promise he held.

While "Da Five Bloods" gave him a shot at Netflix credibility, it's an upcoming film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," that could win him an Oscar.

Look for Boseman to remain one of Hollywood's shining stars who left too soon.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Craft (1996) - Official Trailer (HD)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News