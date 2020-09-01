A look back at Chadwick Boseman's films

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Actor Chadwick Boseman left a fine footprint of films following his death last week from colon cancer.

"Black Panther" obviously made him a household name. But it was some of the earlier films -- like "42" and "Marshall" that gave him a reputation as an actor to watch.

Review: Jackie Robinson isn't the sole focus of '42' In "42," Harrison Ford gets all the great lines.

Toss in "Get On Up" (in which he plays James Brown) and you get a good sense of the promise he held.

While "Da Five Bloods" gave him a shot at Netflix credibility, it's an upcoming film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," that could win him an Oscar.

Look for Boseman to remain one of Hollywood's shining stars who left too soon.

