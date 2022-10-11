A Mariners-Astros rundown, Tulsi Gabbard leaves the Dems, Blink-182 reunite, and more trending news

Take a look at trending news for today, Oct. 11:

Mariners

Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.

Trailing all game after a poor start by Justin Verlander, the AL West champion Astros overtook rookie star Julio Rodríguez and the wild-card Mariners at the end to begin their best-of-five Division Series.

Houston was down 7-5 when rookie pinch-hitter David Hensley reached with one out in the ninth as Seattle closer Paul Sewald grazed his jersey with a pitch.

Get more of the preview here:

Tulsi Gabbard

Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

For Gabbard, the announcement is the culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies.

"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party. It's now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution," Gabbard said in a video posted to social media. The announcement was made on the first episode of her new podcast, "The Tulsi Gabbard Show."

Read more about it here:

Blink-182

Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus are reuniting as Blink-182 for the first time since 2015 for a new international tour. The band is also dropping a new song on Friday, titled "Edging," which marks the first time the trio has been in the studio together in a decade.

The international tour will feature openers Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia, The Story So Far in United Kingdom and Europe and Wallows in Latin America. Tickets for Blink-182's tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at blink182.com.

Get more info on it here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Angela Lansbury, "Murder She Wrote"

Adnan Sayed

Tim Ryan/J.D. Vance