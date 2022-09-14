A recap of 'The Handmaid's Tale' premiere, R&B singer Jesse Powell dies, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 14:

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Handmaid's Tale" would appear to be returning at an auspicious time, as the overturning of Roe v. Wade has thrust Margaret Atwood's dystopian vision into the spotlight. But the arc of this fifth season is ill-suited to the moment, more narrowly focused on the bond of hatred between June and Serena, at the expense of almost everything else.

The brutal, cathartic fate of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), as orchestrated by June (Elisabeth Moss) at the close of the fourth season, left its mark on Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), his widow and partner in the crimes of Gilead.

Yet even in a patriarchal society, Serena is not without the political skills of a survivor.

Jesse Powell

Popular '90s R&B crooner Jesse Powell has died at his home in L.A., this according to his family.

His sister, Tamara, broke the sad news Tuesday night on IG, but did not reveal a cause of death.

She wrote ... "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him." Tamara asked for privacy so her family could grieve and celebrate her brother's life.

Patagonia

The founder of the outdoor brand Patagonia has relinquished his ownership in the business and directed its profits to fight climate change.

Yvon Chouinard, who became famous for alpine climbs in Yosemite National Park and then as a manufacturer of outdoor gear, has transferred his family's ownership of Patagonia to two new entities, one of them a nonprofit organization that will use the businesses' annual profits to fight climate change, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

"Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth, we are using the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source. We’re making Earth our only shareholder," Chouinard, 83, said in the news release.

