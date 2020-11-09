A recount? Backstreet's AJ McLean is back with the group, thanks to "DWTS"

Oh, please.

On “Icons Night,” the judges give Johnny Weir a perfect score for his Amy Winehouse tribute and, then, hemmed and hawed when he was in the bottom two with AJ McLean.

The Backstreet Boy got a 23 for his Viennese waltz and got two more points for a dance-off with Nelly.

And still? Derek Hough tossed his hat to McLean, just so there could be tension and Carrie Ann Inaba would have to cast the deciding vote.

Stupid.

McLean was bounced.

Nelly managed a 24 (for his jazz routine) and should have gone home. Weir and Kaitlyn Bristowe got perfect 30s and should have been given byes just like Nev Schulman.

In one of those moves you can’t explain, Schulman got to skip the dance-offs (because they had one couple too many) and was rushed to the cheering section. Host Tyra Banks said it had something to do with previous votes but, really, the rules keep shifting every week. At least when Len Goodman was around you understood why the judges didn’t think a performance was good.

Now, it’s a mutual admiration society, complete with costumes for the judges.