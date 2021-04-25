 Skip to main content
A viewer's guide to tonight's Oscars
A viewer's guide to tonight's Oscars

The pandemic-delayed Academy Awards ceremony takes place at a Los Angeles rail station on Sunday on what could be a historic night packed with surprises, not just around the winners but the event itself. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Awards shows are still feeling the impact of the pandemic, and this year's Academy Awards ceremony is no exception.

After a two-month delay for the pandemic, the 93rd Oscars will take place Sunday. The ceremony will be held at both Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theatre. In keeping with Covid-19 protocols, only the nominees, their guests, and presenters will attend in person.

So, what can viewers expect in this year when most movie theaters were closed? Producers are promising a celebration of cinema and an entertaining show.

MORE COVERAGE AHEAD OF TONIGHT'S OSCARS:

