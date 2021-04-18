ACM Awards to feature (most of) country music's top stars

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards will feature some of the genre's biggest stars, though chart-toppers like Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan won't be in the building.

Wallen, whose latest album and singles have found major success on both the country and pop charts, was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year. Bryan backed out of the event, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern, because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bryan is nominated for the top prize — entertainer of the year — where his competition includes Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett, who won the honor last year in a tie with Carrie Underwood.

All of the entertainer of the year nominees but Bryan will perform — most of them pre-taped at various venues in Nashville, Tennessee, including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. The audience will be small and made up of medical and healthcare workers.