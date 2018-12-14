Jeff Sullivan played Nana the dog in an outdoor production of “Peter Pan” two years ago.
“We started at 130 degrees one night and I was in this giant fur suit with ice vests and ice wristlets,” Sullivan says. “I was absolutely dying. It was the strangest experience…but I loved every minute of it.”
Now, the Canadian-born actor is seeing another side of Peter Pan as the author J.M. Barrie in the national touring production of “Finding Neverland.”
The musical pulls back the curtain and shows what inspired Barrie to write the enduring story of a boy who didn’t want to grow up.
“The big reason I understood the material in the audition process was because I had been in ‘Peter Pan,’” Sullivan says.
The one-two punch is just the latest connection the 25-year-old has made in his theatrical career.
“I moved to New York at 18, got a scholarship at a theater school and, when I graduated, realized I had to either make it or break it if I wanted to stay in the United States.”
Rather than wait for the right part to come along, “I camped out at auditions,” Sullivan says. “I didn’t care what I did. I just knew that I had to get some sort of job within that year to apply for my next artist visa.”
Before landing “Neverland,” he performed at theaters around the country and – get this – on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in a production of “Cats.”
“I’m not sure if it was the smartest idea,” he says of putting the dance-heavy show on open water. “It didn’t have a lot of set changes, but when we did the ‘Jellicle Ball,’ the performance (had the ability to be) a tumbling adventure. It was a wild experience… and I lived to tell the tale.”
Because Sullivan was eager for a three-year visa, he played an ensemble member in “The Producers,” Tony’s understudy in “West Side Story,” Sky Masterson in “Guys and Dolls” and a sailor in “South Pacific.”
He won an award for his work in “The Boy Friend” at the Surflight Theater in New Jersey, even though he was nearly ready to end his theater dream and begin medical school. “I was in Boston seeing a friend and right before I was going to catch the bus to go to New York City, I got a call as an immediate replacement. It paid $150 a week and they asked me if I could tap. I said, ‘I’ll tap if you need me to tap.’”
The job kept him in the business for a summer and taught him a valuable lesson. “You can rise to the occasion or you can pass. It’s up to you,” he says. “That’s how the business works. You never know what you’re going to be thrown into.”
With “Finding Neverland,” he’s able to build a following and show producers just how versatile he can be.
“My life goal was never to be a lead,” he says. “To me, it’s about the story you tell. Take yourself out of the equation and focus on the story.”
Because J. M. Barrie is on stage all but 20 minutes of the show, “it has been a big learning curve – and an honor – for me to play,” Sullivan says. “This has been a stamina test. It has been an emotional test. And, creatively, it has challenged me immensely. This role is such a beautiful role – it reminds me of ‘The Greatest Showman.’”
When the tour ends in June, he’ll go back to New York and “see what happens.”
Interestingly, among the shows he’d like to do is “Come From Away,” a musical set in Newfoundland, his home.
Telling the story of Gander, Newfoundland, after Sept. 11, 2001, the Tony-winning show details how warm and welcoming residents were to thousands of people forced to spend days in the country when air travel was halted.
“It is the truest thing to Newfoundland I’ve ever seen,” Sullivan says. The show celebrates the province’s hospitality and captures enough of the residents’ quirks to make them endearing.
“I was in the third grade when that happened and I remember a lot of supplies from our stores were taken to Gander to help. The show was developed in Toronto and when I moved to New York in 2014, I remember watching a live broadcast of the school production…and it grew from there.”
To be in the show? “That’s a true goal for me,” Sullivan says. “It’s very special.”