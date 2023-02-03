In case you weren’t looking, that Adele/Beyonce face-off is about to happen again.

Adele, you may remember, has been the Grammy winner when the two are head-to-head. But this year, that could change. Beyonce could win her first Album of the Year trophy. Or? Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Lizzo or Kendrick Lamar could surprise them both.

That’s the fun in this year’s Grammy quest. There’s so much good music, a sweep may not happen.

If you’re looking at numbers alone, consider these: Adele has won 15 Grammys, including two Album of the Year prizes. Beyonce has won 28 Grammys, but never Album of the Year.

Smart money says it’s about time Beyonce wins (Adele even apologized one of the times for beating her), but Adele could pull it off. “30,” her latest, has some of her best work.

No doubt, Beyonce will continue to lead the list in wins. She amassed those 28 mostly in categories other than Record, Song and Album.

So who stands to win this year? We’ll know Sunday night on CBS.

Meanwhile, here’s how the races shakes down:

RECORD OF THE YEAR looks like it’s going to Adele for “Easy on Me.” Beyonce has “Break My Soul” and Harry Styles has “As It Was.” But this is the kind of category Adele wins handily.

SONG OF THE YEAR could go in another direction, depending on how strong Taylor Swift’s hold is over Grammy voters. She has “All Too Well” in the hunt. Lizzo is here with “About Damn Time” and Kendrick Lamar checks in with “The Heart Part 5.” The interesting wrinkle: Longtime Grammy fave Bonnie Raitt is included (for “Just Like That”), which could make her a favorite among those who want to remember where the industry has been. If Adele isn’t running the board, look for Beyonce or Harry to pick this one up.

BEST NEW ARTIST: If you were big in the Eurovision Song Contest, you’ve gotta get some Grammy love, right? Then it’s Maneskin. Also possible: Anitta and Wet Leg.

BEST POP SOLO: Harry Styles, Adele and Lizzo are your top three. I say, Adele, “Easy on Me.”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP: Sam Smith and Kim Petras have been making the rounds (for “Unholy”) but wouldn’t it be retro to see ABBA win for “Don’t Shut Me Down”?

BEST POP ALBUM: Adele, “30.”

BEST TRADITIONAL POP: Diana Ross can finally win a Grammy if she towers here. Standing in her way: Michael Buble (“Higher”), who has a good track record. If they don’t give it to Miss Ross, they should be stopped – in or out of the name of love.

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE: Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses”; Beck is here, too, (his “Old Man” did well), but Brandi is so today it’d be hard to ignore her.

BEST ROCK SONG: Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses.”

BEST ROCK ALBUM: Black Keys (“Dropout Boogie”) or Ozzy Osbourne (“Patient Number 9”).

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE: Beyonce, “Virgo’s Groove”; in second: Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good.”

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE: Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

BEST R&B SONG: Beyonce, “Cuff It”; Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

BEST R&B ALBUM: Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE: Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5.”

BEST RAP SONG: DJ Khaled, “God Did” (only if Kendrick doesn’t sweep).

BEST RAP ALBUM: Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE: Willie Nelson, “Live Forever” (he’s turning 90).

BEST COUNTRY GROUP PERFORMANCE: Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, “Going Where the Lonely Go.”

BEST COUNTRY SONG: Willie Nelson, “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die.”

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM: should be Miranda Lambert, “Palomino,” but Willie Nelson will probably pull it off with “A Beautiful Time.”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well.”

BOOK NARRATION: Viola Davis, “Finding Me” (which would give her the Grammy she’s missing from her Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony collection).

The Grammy Awards air Sunday on CBS.