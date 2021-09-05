After escape, Afghan director mourns her 'lost country'

Taliban forces pulled out the corpses of 11 people who had been crushed to death in the desperate crowd, she said.

Once in France, she was taken to an abandoned building in a Paris suburb that the government hastily converted into temporary shelter for those fleeing Afghanistan.

“For three days, we were in complete quarantine so we couldn’t go anywhere. I didn’t have internet," she said. "When they released us, we had only two hours and I ran to the mobile shop to get a SIM card. But other people, they went to the Eiffel Tower,” she said.

“I was angry because ... we lost a country and people seemed to me very careless," thinking about tourism instead of their homeland, she said. "But on the other hand, we already lost it, so what is the point of crying?”

Sadat joined a protest Sunday by aid groups and others demanding that Western governments do more to help those left behind and put pressure on the Taliban. Some Afghans who have been struggling for years to get asylum joined the demonstration, along with those who recently arrived.