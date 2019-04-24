LOS ANGELES – Fashion from the 1990s is back, in case you didn’t know it.
“The blazers, the plaid, the shoulder pads, the fun jewelry. I love it,” says A.J. Michalka. Good thing, too. As Lainey Lewis in the ABC sitcom “Schooled,” she gets more than ample opportunity to trot out the looks.
Set in 1990-something, the companion series to “The Goldbergs” shows what life was like in a time without Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. It also lets producer Adam Goldberg expand the world he created for the other show. To make the connection more complete, he invites teachers portrayed on the series to join the cast for quick interviews at the end of each show.
The result, says Michalka, is a way for Goldberg to honor those who made a difference in his life. “When they come on the set, I ask them a lot of questions,” she says. “I hope they don’t get annoyed.”
Thus far, she’s heard plenty about Goldberg and his mom (played by Wendi McClendon-Covey on the other show), but nothing negative about the show’s accuracy. “I really believe what Adam has done is depicted these people as human beings.”
Michalka’s character actually started as a supporting character on “The Goldbergs” and became “Schooled’s” focus when network officials wanted a different take with the spin-off.
“Adam had talked about it for a while and, last March, told me they were retooling it and things were going to center around Lainey. To be honest, I didn’t know how real that was until a couple of weeks later when we heard we were going to re-shoot the pilot and we were going to run for 13 weeks. I couldn’t believe it,” Michalka says.
A bit removed from “The Goldbergs” timewise, “Schooled” lets Michalka, who's one-half of AJ & Aly, approach her character in a different context. “It was a matter of me doing what I’d done with Lainey in the past and figuring out who she was as an adult,” she says. “It wasn’t a matter of changing who she is. It was a matter of realizing her music career failed and she had to take a different path. Now, she’s able to perform and be passionate about music, but in a different endeavor.”
While some characters are in both series (Tim Meadows is the principal in both, Bryan Callen is the coach), “Schooled” has another young teacher who’s both Lainey’s rival and friend.
Played by Brett Dier, a veteran of “Jane the Virgin” and “Ravenswood,” he’s a quirky, enthusiastic teacher who’s on the same learning curve.
“I like having fun and being crazy and goofy,” Dier says of his character, CB (short for Charlie Brown). “I feel like I’m one of the kids still.”
Dressed in plenty of clothes from the era, Dier says he doesn’t mind CB’s tie collection (he wears four different ties each episode – “all vintage”) and enjoys meeting the real-life counterparts, but finds it difficult to “teach” when he has no students.
Because child actors can only be on set for a handful of hours each day, “I’m often acting to nothing,” he says. “They do their scenes and then they’re gone for mine.”
Both Michalka and Dier say “Schooled” has gotten them to reminisce about their own high school years.
“I had fun, but I didn’t like it that much,” the 29-year-old Dier says. “I liked drama and gym and music. Those were my three things.”
Michalka says early scenes prompted memories of her days at a private Christian school in Seattle. “Those teachers made a huge mark in my life,” the 28-year-old says. “It’s now come full circle.”
Nostalgia aside, both say retro shows like “Schooled” and “The Goldbergs” click with audiences because they represent a time when life was simpler.
“Things on the internet front were a little more peaceful,” Michalka explains. “It’s nice to have that again.”
“Schooled” airs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on ABC.