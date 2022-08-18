All about the Deshaun Watson settlement, Apple warns of security flaws, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 18.

Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo professional evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.

The league had sought to ban Watson for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. He was accused of sexually harassing and coercing the women during massage therapy sessions while he was with the Houston Texans.

Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract after being traded to the Browns in March. Because the team structured Watson's deal so he'll make $1.035 million in his first season, he'll lose $632,500 in salary during the suspension.

Apple

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Apple released two security reports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn't receive wide attention outside of tech publications.

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, and more.

Rett Syndrome

Richard Engel says his son Henry has died, aged six.

The NBC News journalist took to Twitter to share the tragic news of his and wife Mary's little boy's passing after he was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in 2017, a rare genetic neurological condition, earlier this month.

The 48-year-old foreign correspondent wrote on Thursday (18.08.22): "Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more."

Richard added a link to a fundraising page while praising the "amazing progress" scientists were making to help "cure" the syndrome.

