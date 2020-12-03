 Skip to main content
A streaming guide: Theaters find a way to bring a little 'Scrooge' into your life
topical top story

A streaming guide: Theaters find a way to bring a little 'Scrooge' into your life

A Christmas Carol Live

Tony winner Jefferson Mays plays 50 characters in "A Christmas Carol Live." 

 Bruce Miller

What's Christmas without a Scrooge?

That's the dilemma a number of theater companies around the world wondered when COVID-19 halted plans to produce large-scale productions at their theaters. Realizing the financial benefit of a "Carol," they reimagined their productions and have turned to streaming them. 

Some theaters have brought the story into contemporary times, others have positioned it as a radio play. What's on the books? Here's a partial list, ready to get you in the holiday mood:

FULL CAST PRODUCTIONS

“A Christmas Carol”

Old Vic Theatre, London

Streaming: Dec. 12-24

Tickets: https://www.oldvictheatre.com/whats-on/2020/old-vic-in-camera/a-christmas-carol-5

Details: Part of the “In Camera” series, the presentation is a full-scale production performed without an audience. “Walking Dead’s” Andrew Lincoln stars as Scrooge.

“A Christmas Carol”

Theater in the Park, Raleigh, N.C.

Streaming: Throughout December

Tickets: https://theatreinthepark.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S1K00000J6aeIUAR

Details: Written by Ira David Woods III, this edition has been a Raleigh staple since 1974. Viewers will get to see the 2019 edition, which was a fully produced show.

“A Columbus Christmas Carol”

Contemporary American Theater Company, Columbus, Ohio

Streaming: Dec. 16-27

Tickets: https://www.catco.org/columbus-christmas-carol/

Details: A contemporary version featuring bank owner Ebony Scrooge.

SCALED-BACK PRODUCTIONS

"A Christmas Carol Live”

Christmas Carol live

Special effects help Jefferson Mays perform "A Christmas Carol" live. 

Broadway/streaming 

Streaming: Through Jan. 3

Tickets: https://www.achristmascarollive.com

Details: Tony winner Jefferson Mays performs 50 characters in this one-man show. Presented Nov. 28, it was preserved for playback at home through Jan. 3.

“Dickens Holiday Classic”

Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis

Streaming: Dec. 19-31

Tickets: guthrietheater.org/shows-and-tickets

Details: Four actors perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on the Guthrie stage.

LIFE-GUTHRIE-WILL-OFFER-A-VIRTUAL-MS.jpg

The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis has long been known for its "A Christmas Carol" adaptations. This year, the theater will present a scaled-back version. Here, Ansa Akyea as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Nathaniel Fuller as Ebenezer Scrooge star in a past main stage production. 

“A Christmas Carol”

Kansas City Rep, Kansas City

Streaming: Through December

Tickets: https://kcrep.org/a-christmas-carol

Details: Four Kansas City Rep actors read chapters from the book, offering a “fireside” version of the classic.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol”

Milwaukee Rep, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming: Dec. 10-24

Tickets: https://www.milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/jacob-marleys-christmas-carol/

Details: A one-person adaptation features Lee E. Ernst as a host of characters.

"A Christmas Carol"

Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Montgomery

Streaming: Through Dec. 27

US-NEWS-NEW-ROLES-FOR-GRETA-LAMBERT-3-MT.jpg

Greta Lambert stars in "A Christmas Carol," which will be streamed through Dec. 27 by the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. 

Tickets: https://asf.net/a-christmas-carol/

Details: Greta Lambert adapted and stars in this one-person take on Scrooge, Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

ONLINE ENHANCED PRODUCTIONS

“A Christmas Carol”

Trinity Rep, Providence, R.I.

Streaming: Dec. 17-Jan. 10

Tickets: The online version is free. Go to: https://www.trinityrep.com/show/a-christmas-carol-2020/

Details: The one-hour show includes storytelling elements only available through an online presentation. It stars Joe Wilson Jr. as Scrooge.

“A Christmas Carol”

Alley Theatre, Houston, Texas

Streaming: Dec. 4-27

Tickets: https://www.alleytheatre.org/plays/production-detail/a-christmas-carol

Details: A digital adaptation, this presentation features actors performing from home.

“A Christmas Carol”

American Shakespeare Center, Staunton, Virginia

Streaming: In various forms throughout December

Tickets: https://americanshakespearecenter.com/christmas-carol/

Details: Because they can’t present the show to an in-person audience, producers have arranged a host of options, including streaming and at drive-in and area cinemas.

PUPPET PRODUCTIONS

“Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol”

Manual Cinema, Chicago, Illinois

Streaming: Dec. 3-20

Tickets: http://manualcinema.com/christmascarol/

Details: Hundreds of paper puppets perform a contemporary version of the Dickens story. Each show is performed live at the Chicago studio.

‘RADIO’ PRODUCTIONS

“A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play”

Ford’s Theatre, Washington, D.C.

Streaming: Dec. 14 and thereafter

Tickets: It’s free, but available on the website as a radio play: https://www.fords.org/performances/current-and-upcoming/a-christmas-carol-the-radio-play/

Details: A radio play, the hour-long production features Craig Wallace as Scrooge.

“A Christmas Carol”

Goodman Theatre, Chicago

Streaming: Through December

Tickets: https://carol.goodmantheatre.org

Details: The show will be done as a radio play and will include sound effects to bring the spirit of the story into homes.

“A Christmas Carol”

Actors Theatre of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky

Streaming: Through Dec. 31

Tickets: https://www.actorstheatre.org/shows/2020-2021/a-christmas-carol/

Details: Done as a radio play, the 85-minute production is accompanied by a box of goodies listeners can order to enhance the experience.

“A Christmas Carol: On Air”

American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, California

Streaming: Dec. 5-31

Tickets: https://www.act-sf.org/home/box_office/202122_season/christmas_carol_on_air.html

Details: Called an “auditory treat,” the radio play is an adaptation of the stage production done at the theater. Early-bird ticketholders can also get an activity book to accompany the broadcast.

“A Christmas Carol”

Valparaiso Theatrical Company, Valparaiso, Indiana

Streaming: 7 p.m. Dec. 14-17

Tickets: facebook.com/valparaisotheatricalcoinc

Details: Valparaiso Theatrical Company will turn the classic into a radio play set in the 1940s at a New York radio station.

"A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading"

Metro Theater Company, St. Louis

Streaming: Dec. 10 and 13

Tickets: metroplays.org/christmascarol

Details: Sterling K. Brown, Ellie Kemper, Judith Ivy, Ken Page and other St. Louis celebrities participate in Metro Theater Company's hour-long adaptation. 

