A streaming guide: Theaters find a way to bring a little 'Scrooge' into your life

What's Christmas without a Scrooge?
That's the dilemma a number of theater companies around the world wondered when COVID-19 halted plans to produce large-scale productions at their theaters. Realizing the financial benefit of a "Carol," they reimagined their productions and have turned to streaming them.
Some theaters have brought the story into contemporary times, others have positioned it as a radio play. What's on the books? Here's a partial list, ready to get you in the holiday mood:
FULL CAST PRODUCTIONS
“A Christmas Carol”
Old Vic Theatre, London
Streaming: Dec. 12-24
Details: Part of the “In Camera” series, the presentation is a full-scale production performed without an audience. “Walking Dead’s” Andrew Lincoln stars as Scrooge.
“A Christmas Carol”
Theater in the Park, Raleigh, N.C.
Streaming: Throughout December
Details: Written by Ira David Woods III, this edition has been a Raleigh staple since 1974. Viewers will get to see the 2019 edition, which was a fully produced show.
“A Columbus Christmas Carol”
Contemporary American Theater Company, Columbus, Ohio
Streaming: Dec. 16-27
Details: A contemporary version featuring bank owner Ebony Scrooge.
SCALED-BACK PRODUCTIONS
"A Christmas Carol Live”
Broadway/streaming
Streaming: Through Jan. 3
Tickets: https://www.achristmascarollive.com
Details: Tony winner Jefferson Mays performs 50 characters in this one-man show. Presented Nov. 28, it was preserved for playback at home through Jan. 3.
“Dickens Holiday Classic”
Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis
Streaming: Dec. 19-31
Tickets: guthrietheater.org/shows-and-tickets
Details: Four actors perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on the Guthrie stage.
“A Christmas Carol”
Kansas City Rep, Kansas City
Streaming: Through December
Tickets: https://kcrep.org/a-christmas-carol
Details: Four Kansas City Rep actors read chapters from the book, offering a “fireside” version of the classic.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol”
Milwaukee Rep, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Streaming: Dec. 10-24
Details: A one-person adaptation features Lee E. Ernst as a host of characters.
"A Christmas Carol"
Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Montgomery
Streaming: Through Dec. 27
Tickets: https://asf.net/a-christmas-carol/
Details: Greta Lambert adapted and stars in this one-person take on Scrooge, Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.
ONLINE ENHANCED PRODUCTIONS
“A Christmas Carol”
Trinity Rep, Providence, R.I.
Streaming: Dec. 17-Jan. 10
Tickets: The online version is free. Go to: https://www.trinityrep.com/show/a-christmas-carol-2020/
Details: The one-hour show includes storytelling elements only available through an online presentation. It stars Joe Wilson Jr. as Scrooge.
“A Christmas Carol”
Alley Theatre, Houston, Texas
Streaming: Dec. 4-27
Details: A digital adaptation, this presentation features actors performing from home.
“A Christmas Carol”
American Shakespeare Center, Staunton, Virginia
Streaming: In various forms throughout December
Details: Because they can’t present the show to an in-person audience, producers have arranged a host of options, including streaming and at drive-in and area cinemas.
PUPPET PRODUCTIONS
“Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol”
Manual Cinema, Chicago, Illinois
Streaming: Dec. 3-20
Details: Hundreds of paper puppets perform a contemporary version of the Dickens story. Each show is performed live at the Chicago studio.
‘RADIO’ PRODUCTIONS
“A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play”
Ford’s Theatre, Washington, D.C.
Streaming: Dec. 14 and thereafter
Tickets: It’s free, but available on the website as a radio play: https://www.fords.org/performances/current-and-upcoming/a-christmas-carol-the-radio-play/
Details: A radio play, the hour-long production features Craig Wallace as Scrooge.
“A Christmas Carol”
Goodman Theatre, Chicago
Streaming: Through December
Tickets: https://carol.goodmantheatre.org
Details: The show will be done as a radio play and will include sound effects to bring the spirit of the story into homes.
“A Christmas Carol”
Actors Theatre of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky
Streaming: Through Dec. 31
Details: Done as a radio play, the 85-minute production is accompanied by a box of goodies listeners can order to enhance the experience.
“A Christmas Carol: On Air”
American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, California
Streaming: Dec. 5-31
Details: Called an “auditory treat,” the radio play is an adaptation of the stage production done at the theater. Early-bird ticketholders can also get an activity book to accompany the broadcast.
“A Christmas Carol”
Valparaiso Theatrical Company, Valparaiso, Indiana
Streaming: 7 p.m. Dec. 14-17
Details: Valparaiso Theatrical Company will turn the classic into a radio play set in the 1940s at a New York radio station.
"A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading"
Metro Theater Company, St. Louis
Streaming: Dec. 10 and 13
Tickets: metroplays.org/christmascarol
Details: Sterling K. Brown, Ellie Kemper, Judith Ivy, Ken Page and other St. Louis celebrities participate in Metro Theater Company's hour-long adaptation.
