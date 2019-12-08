You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Aaron LaVigne leads 'Jesus Christ Superstar' into Midwest swing
View Comments
top story

Aaron LaVigne leads 'Jesus Christ Superstar' into Midwest swing

{{featured_button_text}}

Jesus with a man-bun has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the new touring production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Star Aaron LaVigne said producers had plenty of conversations about the look and decided it would be best to give him a “hipster” vibe, that was more in keeping with the new show’s sensibility.

In this mounting (which was nominated for an Olivier Award for best revival), Jesus is like a rock star, a singer/songwriter who has amassed a group of fans.

“The producers really wanted to hire artists – people who could connect with the material,” LaVigne says. “They could have hired actors to sing the material, but they wanted this to be about a man with a guitar on his back.”

The hair decision was fine with LaVigne. “I had long hair for a while, short hair, I was clean shaven. I’m a chameleon in a way. I let my hair grow out and I had the sides of my head shaved – and that’s how (the producers) saw me. It didn’t matter how it looked. It’s just easier to have it up so it’s not in my face.”

Invariably, he says, the hair is mentioned in reviews. “It’s a talking point and, for some, it’s a polarizing look.”

More important, LaVigne says, is the way the music is interpreted. When Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice wrote the concept album in the 1960s, “a lot of music was happening in London that was transported and transplanted around the world.

JC Superstar

Aaron LaVigne plays Jesus as a singer/songwriter in "Jesus Christ Superstar." James Delsico Beeks plays Judas.

“I’m a lover of classic rock and the Beatles are everything to me. I connect with the songwriting and storytelling.”

Interestingly, LaVigne was cast in his high school production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” as Judas. “It lifted me to a place of ‘wow’ – it was emotional and raw and neat” and it fueled his desire to become an actor.

[The best seat in the house: Where should you sit for concerts, plays, events?]

While other productions of “JCS” are on his resume, this one brings LaVigne full circle. It lets him connect a lot of dots and lets him see the two key roles in a different light.

“At one point we had a conversation: ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to flip a coin at the top of the show and decide then who was going to play Judas and who was going to play Jesus?’

“Judas comes right out of the gate, fired up. Jesus is more of a slow burn and thoughtful. They’re completely opposite roles but they’re equally amazing to sing.”

JC Superstar

A new production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of the concept album written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Jesus, LaVigne says, is a physically and emotionally daunting role to play. “I did a ton of work up front with the creative team and got to a place where I can make sure I can do it eight shows a week. I’m exhausted by the end of every single show. But it is a very rewarding role to play.”

While the original production was controversial in its day, audiences have warmed to the material and, most recently, made a television version starring John Legend a huge hit.

JC Superstar

Aaron LaVigne, center, plays Jesus in "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Producers of the touring edition paid attention and, says LaVigne, “some of the set and costume design is close. The choreography is different and the ensemble works as a group – they’re a mob – and the choreography is reflected in that.

“This is not a traditional version of the show. It’s an homage to the concept album,” LaVigne says.

Photos: Look back at movie theaters in Sioux City

+14 
+14 
Uptown Theater
+14 
+14 
Iowa Theater
+14 
+14 
Riviera Theater
+14 
+14 
Hollywood Theater
+14 
+14 
Hipp Theater

During the handful of months he has played the role on this tour, LaVigne says he has discovered “everyone has a different idea of what Jesus should look like, sound like, what his type of love is.

“It’s a very polarizing role. Some people really like me. Some people don’t. That’s how it’s going to be. My job is to give the most honest portrayal of this music, this man, this friend, this phenomenon, this leader in the most Aaron way. The show sets it up to use yourself as a vessel.”

While LaVigne has played many different roles in his career (including one in “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” one of the most controversial shows on Broadway in recent years), he has found this one most inspiring and challenging.

“It makes me want to write a concept album based on a certain event,” he says. “Once I settle into this tour more, I’m going to be developing more songs and new projects.” Call it LaVigne inspiration.

Gallery: Remembering Sioux City restaurants that have closed

+58 
+58 
Bootleggers
+58 
+58 
Rebos
+58 
+58 
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs
+58 
+58 
Sioux City Pita Pit
+58 
+58 
Gud n Free

If you go

What: 50th anniversary touring production of "Jesus Christ Superstar"

When: Dec. 10-15

Where: Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., Omaha

Tickets: 402-661-8501

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story