Aaron LaVigne leads 'Jesus Christ Superstar' into Midwest swing

Jesus with a man-bun has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the new touring production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
Star Aaron LaVigne said producers had plenty of conversations about the look and decided it would be best to give him a “hipster” vibe, that was more in keeping with the new show’s sensibility.
In this mounting (which was nominated for an Olivier Award for best revival), Jesus is like a rock star, a singer/songwriter who has amassed a group of fans.
“The producers really wanted to hire artists – people who could connect with the material,” LaVigne says. “They could have hired actors to sing the material, but they wanted this to be about a man with a guitar on his back.”
The hair decision was fine with LaVigne. “I had long hair for a while, short hair, I was clean shaven. I’m a chameleon in a way. I let my hair grow out and I had the sides of my head shaved – and that’s how (the producers) saw me. It didn’t matter how it looked. It’s just easier to have it up so it’s not in my face.”
Invariably, he says, the hair is mentioned in reviews. “It’s a talking point and, for some, it’s a polarizing look.”
More important, LaVigne says, is the way the music is interpreted. When Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice wrote the concept album in the 1960s, “a lot of music was happening in London that was transported and transplanted around the world.
“I’m a lover of classic rock and the Beatles are everything to me. I connect with the songwriting and storytelling.”
Interestingly, LaVigne was cast in his high school production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” as Judas. “It lifted me to a place of ‘wow’ – it was emotional and raw and neat” and it fueled his desire to become an actor.
While other productions of “JCS” are on his resume, this one brings LaVigne full circle. It lets him connect a lot of dots and lets him see the two key roles in a different light.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
“At one point we had a conversation: ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to flip a coin at the top of the show and decide then who was going to play Judas and who was going to play Jesus?’
“Judas comes right out of the gate, fired up. Jesus is more of a slow burn and thoughtful. They’re completely opposite roles but they’re equally amazing to sing.”
Jesus, LaVigne says, is a physically and emotionally daunting role to play. “I did a ton of work up front with the creative team and got to a place where I can make sure I can do it eight shows a week. I’m exhausted by the end of every single show. But it is a very rewarding role to play.”
While the original production was controversial in its day, audiences have warmed to the material and, most recently, made a television version starring John Legend a huge hit.
Producers of the touring edition paid attention and, says LaVigne, “some of the set and costume design is close. The choreography is different and the ensemble works as a group – they’re a mob – and the choreography is reflected in that.
“This is not a traditional version of the show. It’s an homage to the concept album,” LaVigne says.
During the handful of months he has played the role on this tour, LaVigne says he has discovered “everyone has a different idea of what Jesus should look like, sound like, what his type of love is.
“It’s a very polarizing role. Some people really like me. Some people don’t. That’s how it’s going to be. My job is to give the most honest portrayal of this music, this man, this friend, this phenomenon, this leader in the most Aaron way. The show sets it up to use yourself as a vessel.”
While LaVigne has played many different roles in his career (including one in “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” one of the most controversial shows on Broadway in recent years), he has found this one most inspiring and challenging.
“It makes me want to write a concept album based on a certain event,” he says. “Once I settle into this tour more, I’m going to be developing more songs and new projects.” Call it LaVigne inspiration.
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
If you go
What: 50th anniversary touring production of "Jesus Christ Superstar"
When: Dec. 10-15
Where: Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., Omaha
Tickets: 402-661-8501
Tags
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Bruce Miller
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.