Aaron LaVigne leads 'Jesus Christ Superstar' into Midwest swing

While the original production was controversial in its day, audiences have warmed to the material and, most recently, made a television version starring John Legend a huge hit.

Producers of the touring edition paid attention and, says LaVigne, “some of the set and costume design is close. The choreography is different and the ensemble works as a group – they’re a mob – and the choreography is reflected in that.

“This is not a traditional version of the show. It’s an homage to the concept album,” LaVigne says.

During the handful of months he has played the role on this tour, LaVigne says he has discovered “everyone has a different idea of what Jesus should look like, sound like, what his type of love is.

“It’s a very polarizing role. Some people really like me. Some people don’t. That’s how it’s going to be. My job is to give the most honest portrayal of this music, this man, this friend, this phenomenon, this leader in the most Aaron way. The show sets it up to use yourself as a vessel.”

While LaVigne has played many different roles in his career (including one in “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” one of the most controversial shows on Broadway in recent years), he has found this one most inspiring and challenging.