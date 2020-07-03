ACME Comics to celebrate a day of 'Star Wars' fun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- "Star Wars" actor Dominic Pace will be appearing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at ACME Comics & Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St., for the comic book store's 8th Star Wars Mini Convention.

Pace, who has appeared on such TV shows as "Veep," "S.W.A.T.," and "Superstore," plays the part of the bounty hunter Gekko in the Disney+ series "Star Wars: The Mandalorian." He will be in the store to meet and sign autographs for fans.

"We are very excited to bring Dominic into the store to meet his fans," said ACME owner Fran McGarry. "We know that people in Sioux City are huge 'Star Wars' fans. Since 'The Mandalorian' is such a huge hit, it is a perfect time to throw a big party."

Visitors to ACME will also have a chance to meet with the 501st Legion, Darth Vader's own troops from the "Star Wars" galaxy, as well as members of the Rebel Legion and Midwest Droid Builders. They will be raising money for the Peter Mayhew Foundation, a charity started by the late actor who portrayed Chewbacca is the long-running film series.

"We plan on making this a full day of fun for the entire family," McGarry said. "We're doing this as a day of 'Star Wars' fun for everyone. With how big a hit 'The Mandalorian' is, 'Star Wars' is on everyone's mind."

