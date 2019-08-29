Know before you go

What: ArtSplash

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Boulevard

More: Admission is $5 per adult for a two-day wristband, children 11 and under are free. Discount admission vouchers are available for purchase in advance at Sioux City and South Sioux City Hy-Vee customer service counters, as well as at the Art Center. The vouchers are exchanged for wristbands at the entrances of ArtSplash.

Parking is provided at no charge at Riverside Park and Siouxland Youth Athletics (SYA) parking lots, with shuttle service provided from SYA parking lots to the north entrance of the festival by Short Staffed, Inc. No pets, skateboards, bikes or coolers are allowed on festival grounds, but service animals are always welcome.