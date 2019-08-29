{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- ArtSplash kicks off Saturday at Riverside Park with a mix of new offerings and festival-goer favorites.

The two-day festival, which is in its 26th year, will feature nearly 80 artists from around the country and one now residing in Mexico. Many of the artists will be making their ArtSplash debuts, according to Erin Webber-Dreeszen, the Sioux City Art Center's development coordinator.

"We have a lot of new artists this year, and we're really excited about that," Webber-Dreeszen said. "We have paintings, sculpture, woodworking, ceramics, jewelry. If you want to wear the jewelry or use your ceramics every day, it's stuff that you're able to enjoy on a daily basis."

Riverside Park offers an ideal location for ArtSplash, according to Webber-Dreeszen, because of its flat ground and ample shade. Besides browsing artist booths, festival-goers will be able to enjoy entertainment and food, and participate in children's activities in the park. 

"It's always nice to have a shaded area if you want to enjoy listening to some music or having a bite to eat. Those old oak trees are really a nice amenity of the park," she said. "We can expand the festival as we see fit out at Riverside Park. This is our seventh year at Riverside."

Webber-Dreeszen said this year's ArtSplash will feel familiar to those who have attended the festival before, but it will also have "an element of surprise."

Webber-Dreeszen said stepping stones, a favorite craft of families, will be returning, so attendees will be able to add to their collections. Jayshri Ramani, a henna artist from Omaha, and Kelsey Karnival, a stilt walker, will be making their ArtSplash debuts.

"You'll see her high above the rest of the activities," Webber-Dreeszen said of Kelsey Karnival, who will also be doing some hula hooping. "She's kind of a little pied piper that likes to gather the children and do fun activities with them."

ArtSplash raises funds for the Art Center's education and exhibition programs. Discounted two-day admissions for festival-goers 12 and up are available at Hy-Vee for $4, according to Webber-Dreeszen. Children 11 and under get in for free. Wrist bands purchased at the park are $5.

"We try to keep things really affordable for families so they can come out and enjoy," she said.

