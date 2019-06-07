Opening in “Beetlejuice” and quickly thereafter getting a Tony nomination was a whirlwind, actor Alex Brightman says.
“It was surreal the first time, but this is hyper-surreal,” he says. “It’s a type of validation from your peers but it doesn’t blow up your head. It affects your heart.”
As the title character in the new musical, Brightman has ample opportunity to show just how broad his range can be. He uses a different voice as Beetlejuice and gets enough of a physical workout to qualify as intense gym time for most people.
His last time out – in “School of Rock” – the California-born actor landed a Tony nomination, too. But the process was much different. He was cast in the ensemble of that show “and ended up a lead.”
With “Beetlejuice,” he was in on the ground level, working with the writers and producers to shape the show. “For three years, we got to pitch ideas,” Brightman says. “I would do something off the beaten path and if it worked, great, if it didn’t, who cares?”
Because both musicals are based on hit films, there’s an expectation. Will Alex’s Beetlejuice be like Michael Keaton’s?
In a word, no.
“You give (audiences) all the things they were hoping to see, but then you take them on a train ride to something new,” he says. “It’s a really interesting type of challenge. With a musical based on a film, you inevitably have something to compare it to. With new musicals, you don’t. So we go back to the fundamentals of what the story is and find our own take.”
As Brightman’s father always said, “If you’re going to fail, fail huge.”
“That’s how I approach everything,” the 32-year-old says. “There’s no certainty in this business. The only way to go is to jump off a cliff. There’s no room for elbow pads in musical theater.”
Interestingly, he’s writing his own musical while appearing in “Beetlejuice.” Now headed toward its first workshop, the show will have more time to gestate before it’s put on stage. Actors, he says, help the creative process. “They interpret it differently and, usually, when they say something doesn’t work, they’re right. If you hire the right people, the actors are very helpful and make informed suggestions. If you trust the actors, the writing comes out of them.”
An improv veteran, Brightman got hooked on Broadway as a child. When visiting his grandparents (who were from New Jersey), he’d go to New York to see shows “and I fell in love with the theater. There was no other choice.”
Cast as an understudy in the musical “Glory Days” in 2008, he was eager to make his Broadway debut. Because the show opened and closed in a night, that never happened when he thought it would. Instead, it took a replacement job in “Wicked” to give him that rush of being on Broadway.
“When you come onto a Broadway stage, it looks very different than when you’re in the seats,” he says. “I remember thinking, ‘This feels like Woodstock – looking out onto this sea of people.’ How many people have paid hundreds of dollars just to escape from their lives? Your job becomes very galvanizing.”
While recent success makes it seem like Brightman didn’t have to struggle, he admits he had fallow years and got a real estate license just to pay the bills.
“Broadway isn’t the end-all-be-all, but it is the pinnacle. Young actors ask me advice and I tell them, ‘Don’t think about Broadway. Think about being an actor every day. Take that voice lesson, see shows, write, read plays. Fuel the passion.’
“If you need money, get it. It’s not a failure if you have to take a restaurant gig. But you don’t have to be on Broadway to be an actor.”
The Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS.