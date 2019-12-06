You are the owner of this article.
'Belles' ringing seasonal at Sioux City Community Theatre production
Christmas Belles

Actors Amy Kimbell, Beverly Roth and Shari Hoelker appear in a scene from "Christmas Belles," which will run for eight performances at the Sioux City Community Theatre beginning Friday.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Squabbling sisters, a surly Santa and a reluctant Elvis impersonator are part of the farcical fun of "Christmas Belles," which will be performed Friday through Dec. 15 at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.

A southern comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, "Christmas Belles" revolves around frisky Honey Raye Futrelle, her black sheep sister Twink and pregnant sister Frankie as they put on a Christmas program that the citizens of Fayro, Texas, will never forget.

The show, which features 11 Siouxland actors, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday, Thursday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. There will be 2 p.m. matinees Sunday and Dec. 15.

Tickets may be purchased online at scctheatre.org or at the box office, which is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.  

