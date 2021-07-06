Blue Cat Gallery announces 'Signs of Rural Life' exhibit

WAYNE, Neb. -- Blue Cat Gallery & Studio will celebrate its fourth year of operation with the juried exhibit “Signs of Rural Life,” opening Wednesday and continuing until Aug. 28.
The exhibit will feature artwork exploring rural themes created by artists from Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Georgia and Connecticut. The mediums represented vary, including gouache and cold wax paintings, woodcut prints, color and black/white photography, digital works, works on paper and many more. The juror, Russ Nordman, professor of digital media at the University of Nebraska Omaha, selected the works that will be featured in the exhibit.
Featured artists include: Francine Fox, Wayne, NE; Abby Schademann, Wayne, NE; Jan Johnson, Wakefield, NE; Sarah Lemmon, Wisner, NE; Michael Lynch, Norfolk, NE; Trudie Teijink, Howells, NE; Laura Snyder, Omaha, NE; Julie Schram, Omaha, NE; Bonnie Mercer, Omaha, NE; Janet Vadon, Omaha, NE; Lynette Fast, Lincoln, NE; Kassidy Linabery, Lincoln, NE; Tori Swanson, Aurora, NE; Staci Koenig, Naper, NE; Derek Buckley, Sioux City, IA; Michele Deiber-Kumm, Paullina, IA; JoAnn Kennedy, Crystal Lake, IL; Tobi Abrams, Arlington Heights, IL; Roi Tamkin, Atlanta, GA; and Peach Pair, Greens Farms, CT.
An opening reception will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. during Henoween of the Wayne Chicken Show. An award of Best of Show will be announced at the reception. All are welcome to this free and family-friendly event. A People’s Choice award will also be given to an artist at the close of the exhibit on Aug. 28. The public is invited and encouraged to cast their vote.
The exhibit may be viewed during regular summer gallery hours, Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. 5 p.m., and by appointment. Blue Cat Gallery is at 114 W. Third St. in Wayne. For more information, please contact the gallery at 402-454-5144 or visit http://BlueCatGalleryStudio.com.