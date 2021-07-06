Blue Cat Gallery announces 'Signs of Rural Life' exhibit

The exhibit will feature artwork exploring rural themes created by artists from Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Georgia and Connecticut. The mediums represented vary, including gouache and cold wax paintings, woodcut prints, color and black/white photography, digital works, works on paper and many more. The juror, Russ Nordman, professor of digital media at the University of Nebraska Omaha, selected the works that will be featured in the exhibit.

An opening reception will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. during Henoween of the Wayne Chicken Show. An award of Best of Show will be announced at the reception. All are welcome to this free and family-friendly event. A People’s Choice award will also be given to an artist at the close of the exhibit on Aug. 28. The public is invited and encouraged to cast their vote.