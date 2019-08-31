{{featured_button_text}}
WAYNE, Neb. -- Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 W. Third St. in Wayne, has announced the opening of the exhibit, "Natural World," an exhibit showcasing textile works created by area members of the Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc.

The gallery will host an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6. The event is free and open to the public.

Natural World will remain on display through Oct. 26. Fall gallery hours are Thursday 4 to 8 p.m., Friday 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

For more information, contact Blue Cat Gallery at 402-454-5144 or visit the website: www.BlueCatGalleryStudio.com.

