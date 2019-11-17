Blue Cat Gallery to host opening reception for Under Two Hundred exhibit
Blue Cat Gallery to host opening reception for Under Two Hundred exhibit

WAYNE, Neb. -- Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 W. Third St., in Wayne has announced the third annual exhibit, Under Two Hundred, featuring over 25 artists in a salon-style show.

The exhibit opened Nov. 7 and will run through Dec. 21. An opening reception is planned for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Sweet treats and hot beverages will be served, and many of the local artists will be in attendance to meet and greet visitors. 

The Under Two Hundred exhibit features a wide variety of art mediums, including paintings, drawings, mixed-media work, jewelry, sculpture, fiber art, photography, printmaking and more. 

Featured artists from Wayne County and surrounding area include: Nicole Listerfelt (Wayne), Abby Schademann (Wayne), Francine Fox (Wayne), Isaac Baker (Wayne), Pearl Hansen (Wayne), Sarah Lemmon (Wisner), Jan Johnson (Wakefield), Zaynab Kouath (Stanton), and Cole Beebe (Norfolk).

Several artists from Sioux City and surrounding area are also featured: Meghan O’Connor, Susie Rodriguez, Austin Rodriguez, Brian Joel Damon, Paula Bosco Damon and Amy Thompson (McCook Lake, South Dakota).

And the remaining featured artists hail from around the state of Nebraska and beyond: Bonnie Mercer (Omaha), Julie Schram (Omaha), Mackenzie Oliver (Gretna), Carol DeVall (Lincoln), Lynette Fast (Lincoln), Pam Apley (Lincoln), Tanya Grosshans (Aurora), Megan Sharp (Aurora), Nancy Fairbanks (Grand Island), Karen Krull Robart (Sugar Land, Texas), Joan Mueller (Spring City, Pennsylvania), and Gina Dignazio (Hazleton, Pennsylvania).

For more information, visit the website, BlueCatGalleryStudio.com, or contact owner-director Carolyn Albracht by email (bluecat.gallery.studio@gmail.com) or phone (402-454-5144).

