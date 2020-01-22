You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Blue Man Group hitting the Orpheum Theatre stage without saying a word
View Comments

Blue Man Group hitting the Orpheum Theatre stage without saying a word

{{featured_button_text}}
Blue Man Group

Popular around the world, Blue Man Group will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- If you saw Mike Brown walking down the street, chances are you wouldn't recognize him.

To be honest, that's the way he likes it.

"I've been a member of Blue Man Group for the past 16 years," Brown explained. "When I'm in the blue makeup, I get to be a superhero. As soon as the makeup comes off, I'm in my alter ego mode."

Brown will definitely be back in "superhero" mode when the "Blue Man Group Speechless Tour" comes to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An American performance art company for more than 30 years, Blue Man Group actually has as many as 200 different performers in various tours around the world at any given time.

And nope, none of them speaks and, yes, all of them are blue.

Photos: 41 images of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre through the years

+40 
+40 
Orpheum Vaudeville
+40 
+40 
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
+40 
+40 
1942 playbill
+40 
+40 
Movie theater 1968
+40 
+40 
Orpheum Theatre

When Brown saw his first Blue Man Group show -- as an impressionable theater student in college -- he knew his future was set.

"I fell in love with the show," he said. "I wanted to move like a Blue Man and drum like a Blue Man."

In fact, Brown has seen much of North America and Europe as part of the touring company. 

"Haven't been to Asia yet but I'd love to go," he said. "Blue Man Group is popular no matter what country you're in."

blue man group portrait

Feeling blue? Combining art, music and comedy, the entirely new "Blue Man Group Speechless" tour has more audience participation than ever before, said veteran Blue Man Group performer Mike Brown. 

It must be weird to be a performer in Blue Man Group, since you have to stay completely anonymous during the show, right?

"Yeah, it is challenging. Doesn't matter if you're in a performance or not. If you're in costume, you're in character and you can never laugh."

Which I imagine is very tough since your shows are so driven by audience interaction.

"You're right, and this new show has more audience participation than ever. We're putting on a new show during every performance because we're always thinking of new ways to get a bigger laugh or response."

Is there one common characteristic that connects all the various members of the Blue Man Group?

"I have a theater background but I wasn't initially much of a musician. However, I had played drums in a few bands when I was younger. Other members have a strong classical music background. We all tend to be extroverts who have joy in our hearts and a willingness to be absurd."

Plus a willingness to share that sense of the absurd with the audience, I imagine.

blue man group trio shot

A spectacle for audiences of all ages, the Blue Man Group national tour will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre. 

"Everyone has a bit of a Blue Man in them."

You've been a Blue Man for 16 years. Would you like to be a Blue Man for the next 16 years?

"As long as it is still fun and as long as my body can still work the way I want it to work, I'll be a Blue Man." 

REVIEW: Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, DiMartinos swing through Christmas concert
REVIEW: Dances make 'Bandstand' tour move -- and swing

If you go

WHAT: Blue Man Group

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. 

TICKETS: orpheumlive.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News