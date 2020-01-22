Blue Man Group hitting the Orpheum Theatre stage without saying a word

SIOUX CITY -- If you saw Mike Brown walking down the street, chances are you wouldn't recognize him.
To be honest, that's the way he likes it.
"I've been a member of Blue Man Group for the past 16 years," Brown explained. "When I'm in the blue makeup, I get to be a superhero. As soon as the makeup comes off, I'm in my alter ego mode."
Brown will definitely be back in "superhero" mode when the "Blue Man Group Speechless Tour" comes to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
An American performance art company for more than 30 years, Blue Man Group actually has as many as 200 different performers in various tours around the world at any given time.
And nope, none of them speaks and, yes, all of them are blue.
When Brown saw his first Blue Man Group show -- as an impressionable theater student in college -- he knew his future was set.
"I fell in love with the show," he said. "I wanted to move like a Blue Man and drum like a Blue Man."
In fact, Brown has seen much of North America and Europe as part of the touring company.
"Haven't been to Asia yet but I'd love to go," he said. "Blue Man Group is popular no matter what country you're in."
It must be weird to be a performer in Blue Man Group, since you have to stay completely anonymous during the show, right?
"Yeah, it is challenging. Doesn't matter if you're in a performance or not. If you're in costume, you're in character and you can never laugh."
Which I imagine is very tough since your shows are so driven by audience interaction.
"You're right, and this new show has more audience participation than ever. We're putting on a new show during every performance because we're always thinking of new ways to get a bigger laugh or response."
Is there one common characteristic that connects all the various members of the Blue Man Group?
"I have a theater background but I wasn't initially much of a musician. However, I had played drums in a few bands when I was younger. Other members have a strong classical music background. We all tend to be extroverts who have joy in our hearts and a willingness to be absurd."
Plus a willingness to share that sense of the absurd with the audience, I imagine.
"Everyone has a bit of a Blue Man in them."
You've been a Blue Man for 16 years. Would you like to be a Blue Man for the next 16 years?
"As long as it is still fun and as long as my body can still work the way I want it to work, I'll be a Blue Man."
If you go
WHAT: Blue Man Group
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
TICKETS: orpheumlive.com
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
