Blue Man Group hitting the Orpheum Theatre stage without saying a word

SIOUX CITY -- If you saw Mike Brown walking down the street, chances are you wouldn't recognize him.

To be honest, that's the way he likes it.

"I've been a member of Blue Man Group for the past 16 years," Brown explained. "When I'm in the blue makeup, I get to be a superhero. As soon as the makeup comes off, I'm in my alter ego mode."

Brown will definitely be back in "superhero" mode when the "Blue Man Group Speechless Tour" comes to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An American performance art company for more than 30 years, Blue Man Group actually has as many as 200 different performers in various tours around the world at any given time.

And nope, none of them speaks and, yes, all of them are blue.

When Brown saw his first Blue Man Group show -- as an impressionable theater student in college -- he knew his future was set.

"I fell in love with the show," he said. "I wanted to move like a Blue Man and drum like a Blue Man."

In fact, Brown has seen much of North America and Europe as part of the touring company.