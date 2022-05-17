Bob's Guitars, opened in 1996, lives on with new ownership, fresh mural in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A swan song was never needed at Bob’s Guitars.

Instead of founder Bob Guthart surrendering in an era of big box stores and closing his doors like so many small businesses have done, when it was time to semi-retire he ensured his store would live on.

Matt Hartleip, one of the store’s teachers, was the “good buyer” Guthart sought. Hartleip officially became the new owner Oct. 1 after selling a “ceremonious” set of guitar picks to mark the first dollar bill earned under his watch.

Hartleip, a 1992 Waterloo East High School graduate, has no plans to call the store Matt’s Guitars.

“The name was important to me,” said Hartleip. “That’s the legacy. That’s what people know and love.”

Despite the sale, Guthart continues to be involved at the store that’s been located at 5911 University Ave since 2001. It first opened in October 1996 where Kohl’s presently sits in the same shopping plaza.

“I’d like to continue what Bob has been doing,” Hartleip added. “The memories, culture and the art scene will continue to be tied to the community. When people come in here, they create long-standing relationships. It’s an intimate experience. They should be testing out guitars, and expressing themselves.”

He and Guthart say they first met at the G&G Music store in Waterloo — where Hartleip went from customer to teacher, and Guthart was part-owner with the late Dennis Gibbs.

But it is possible their paths crossed at another former staple, Music Corner, once at a corner of West Park Avenue and Washington Street in Waterloo, when Hartleip purchased a trombone while Guthart was doing sales and repairs.

They both were interested in the trombone in the early stages of their lives. But don’t ask Guthart about it, because he didn’t think he was any good and doesn’t like to talk about it.

They also shared similar upbringings, with family members who were passionate about music and inspired them.

“It was The Beatles hits” on the Ed Sulluvan Show in 1964, said Guthart, that first got him interested in the guitar. For Hartleip, “it was Eddie Van Halen.” His desire to learn the craft was socially driven too. He “realized he wasn’t going to be the football star.”

After giving up on touring with a band around the Midwest and ending up working at a car dealership and briefly in construction, Guthart got his job at Music Corner before helping start G&G and then Bob’s Guitars.

That’s close to 50 years in the local music store business.

Hartleip got a music degree from the Berklee College of Music in Boston and a music teaching degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

He also did his fair share of playing in bands and recording music. But he later got “wrapped up in life,” started a family and was a software architect at a company he helped found before deciding he would teach and return to music for good.

“My first degree was in music,” Hartleip said. “I wanted to do this, and didn’t want to be living that cubicle life anymore.”

Bob’s Guitars will continue be that place where a young kid buys his first guitar, or for an older fellow, his last. Talent will be developed and yes, people are always welcome to hang out and jam, sometimes spontaneously.

While nothing significant will change, there will be small differences. A mural spanning the length of one wall was added in April, and another will be painted on the wall opposite it.

Clinics — when professional artists like Blues Saraceno, George Lynch and Doyle Dykes play, teach and inspire in front of a couple of hundred people — gone since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, are likely to return, said Hartleip.

Hartleip also will diversify the inventory with an emphasis on boutique instruments and effects. He intends to deliver more posts on social media and produce more online content, like demos and performances using the store’s for-sale gear.

Mural

The most noticeable difference inside Bob’s Guitars is the mural, which Hartleip says is him “injecting some freshness and adding a unique and memorable vibe to the atmosphere.”

Local artist, musician, and chef Bryan Sink said one of his goals was to create something “bold and exciting” that “would warm up the room” inside what he called a “comfortable, less intimidating and more accessible” boutique for musicians of any skill level.

After a couple days, what emerged behind dozens of hanging electric guitars were five colorfully painted ones and an Elvis-like microphone, spanning 75 feet long by 18 foot high, over a rust-colored slatwall.

One of the painted guitars is Hartleip’s custom-built double neck. Another is Guthart’s favorite Fender Stratocaster.

“I didn’t want to draw an old guy’s mural,” Sink said.

“It was a collaboration with the owners, but it was fantastic in the end, because they didn’t peek until it was done,” he added.

All the guitars are different, and placed at different angles because “there are many different ways to hold a guitar.”

On the other side eventually will be another mural featuring some of the area’s “best known musicians,” like Joel Sires and Bob Dorr, sitting around a campfire.

That could be painted as early as August, Sink said.

“There might be 50 people before it’s done,” he said. “And there will not be a lot of detail, but enough to figure out which person is which.”

He says people will have a tougher time making out some of the musicians in the mural, and that will give more people the chance to walk in and think it’s them.

