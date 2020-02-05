Branson Bice steps into new line of work with Sioux City-bound 'American in Paris'

Already, he says, “American in Paris” has taught him plenty about touring theater.

“There is a little bit of a learning curve. You live out of a bag and you eat whatever you can, which isn’t always what you want to eat. But you don’t have control over when you’re stopping or where you’re staying. I like to eat pan-fried vegetables with chicken and rice for dinner. But, being on the road, it could be pizza from Domino's.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attending the Culture House Performing Arts Academy as a teenager, Bice grew to love musical theater. He performed in shows, but got a scholarship to the University of Missouri-Kansas City for dance. He got a bachelor of fine arts in dance performance and choreography there and worked with several companies, including the Kansas City Ballet, Ballet Quad Cities, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company and the Minnesota Ballet.

Versatility, he learned, is the key to sustaining a career. “There are many ways that you can perform, especially now on TV and film. You’ve got at least a million people in the world trying to get jobs as entertainers and only 10 percent make it in the door. It’s a crap shoot.”

Ballet has a limited window of opportunity and, often, can be quite grueling.