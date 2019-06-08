There’s enough great singing and dancing in “Ain’t Too Proud (the life and times of the Temptations)” to make you forget this is basically “Jersey Boys” with another group.
Using the same narrative format, director Des McAnuff (who, by the way, directed “Jersey Boys”) tells the story of the Temptations through a lot of songs and a smattering of dramatic scenes. The music unfolds better than a concert and doesn’t miss a beat in ticking off the group’s hits.
But no jukebox musical would be complete without tension, so writer Dominique Morisseau makes sure to point out the in-fighting, the relationship woes, the drug use and the drive to stay on top. Told through the eyes of Otis Williams (Derrick Baskin), the last surviving member of the original quintet, “Ain’t Too Proud” has plenty of perspective issues but no lack of energy. When the Temps are battling each other, they’re executing some of the most gymnastic moves while singing. It’s a tribute to the ability of Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness and Jawan M. Jackson that this looks so smooth and effortless. The harmonies are keen, too, and when Rashidra Scott gets her chance to sing (as Williams’ wife), be ready to watch the theater’s walls shake. She’s incredible.
Morisseau includes plenty of Motown regulars and hints at a rivalry with the Supremes, but that never materializes in any real sense. The only sign of discord is when Otis (who narrates) points out Diana Ross and her fellow singers got second billing on an NBC special.
While much relies on Baskin’s fine ability to spin a story (he keeps this thing moving better than a Friday night bingo game), there are moments that will make you weep. Sykes, as David Ruffin, and Pope, as Eddie Kendricks, get the best scenes and aren’t afraid to wring emotions.
Sykes, in particular, is such a well-rounded triple threat you want to see him star in a show that gives him all the spotlight.
The songs, meanwhile, don’t necessarily reflect what the group is doing at any given time, but they do give a good indication of the industry’s changes. Choreographer Sergio Trujillo mirrors that with moves that aren’t just cool, they’re Crossfit.
When Baskin reveals just how many Temps there were, “Ain’t Too Proud” hints at a better story – how a group keeps going when the originals aren’t there. That isn’t detailed but it doesn’t matter when the hits just keep pouring out.