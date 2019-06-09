The Carney family is filled with storytellers. Just as one person takes a breath, another starts in and, soon, it’s like the Irish equivalent of Netflix --- enough to distract from the troubles at hand.
In “The Ferryman,” an absorbing new play from Jez Butterworth, the Carneys are nearing harvest season, a time when they celebrate the summer’s bounty and drink perhaps a little too much.
The year is 1981 and Irish Republican hunger strikers are dying in the Maze prison. That gets Aunt Pat (Ann McDonough) to rant about politics and to question what happened to Caitlin’s husband, Seamus, who disappeared 10 years earlier.
Thanks to Butterworth’s ample revelations, we know Seamus’ body was found earlier and its discovery could cast a pall on the party that’s about to unfold. Caitlin (Holley Fain) decides she doesn’t want to say anything until the feast is over, but the news rouses Quinn (the galvanizing Brian d’Arcy James), the head of the household and Caitlin’s protector and source of comfort. He wants to react. Like the children in “August Osage County,” others think it’s best not to.
Amid all the laughter, drinking and eating (yes, a goose is served around a huge table), we get all the details needed to understand even a feast can’t override family secrets.
Largely confined to one extremely detailed room (where children’s drawings share space with liquor bottles and the detritus of more than a dozen people under one roof), the three-hour-plus drama bubbles with humor and revelation. Children poke and prod adults; animals (and a sweet little baby) steal focus from the dark, dark realities of life in a war-torn country.
“The Ferryman” boasts dancing, too, and, like the best of Martin McDonagh, it takes a turn that proves impossible to forget.
Because director Sam Mendes has so many people on stage at one time, it’d be easy to think someone could get lost. But each man, woman and child stands out, offering yet another opinion on a not-so-simple life.
While Pat is like a hot poker, prodding the others with her views, Aunt Maggie Far Away (an effective Fionnula Flanagan) sits in a wheelchair, barely making a peep. When she does achieve lucidity, she’s like an oracle, telling the Carney children what their futures hold and what could be crucial information for those seeking a solution to the mystery at hand.
Tom Kettle (Shuler Hensley), a handyman who’s a bit slow (“I wouldn’t say slow as much as unhurried,” Uncle Patrick offers), has his own demons and, yes, brings them out when, finally, truth becomes a guest that can’t be ignored.
Butterworth pulls a life-altering story out of a mundane oven and lets it come to searing perfection. His is a remarkable feat of writing and, for the actors, an incredible piece to play.