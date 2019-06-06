You can’t ignore a song about “building a wall” in “Hadestown.” But don’t get the idea it’s a political screed just waiting to touch a nerve.
This is an inventive show that takes Greek mythology and gives it a New Orleans twist, complete with an onstage band that makes you want to get up and dance.
Directed by Rachel Chavkin (who shows some of her “Great Comet” hand here), the musical follows Eurydice (Eva Noblezada) as she travels down to hell where Hades (Patrick Page) takes a shine to her. His longtime love, Persephone (Amber Gray), convinces him to let the fresh-faced, naïve Orpheus (Reeve Carney) lead her out of the underworld.
The story, narrated by Hermes (Andre De Shields), makes more of the situation than it should, but, darn, if the staging, the music (by Anais Mitchell) and the acting aren’t engaging. This is like a vacation to an exotic land where anything is possible.
An ensemble, constantly moving on the show’s turntable, plays many roles, including workers in this hell factory. A chorus of fates (Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinidad) makes sure nothing goes unspoken. The three women track time, handle season shifts and play musical instruments, just to make sure this is a descent of epic proportions.
Vocal range is evident with each of the principals. Page gets the lower notes; Carney handles the upper ones. Mitchell tests their skill repeatedly; Chavkin makes sure there’s plenty of attention on each one.
Gray seizes the spotlight every time she slides into view. She’s a great companion to the oh-so-low Hades and the catalyst for much of the show’s action. When she’s gone, we miss her. But the staging is so inventive (swinging lights, anyone?) it’s hard to be deflated for long.
“Hadestown” is hardly a traditional musical. It’s part “Rent,” part nightclub act, part “Pippin.”
Carney and Noblezada are worthy leads, making audiences care if she gets out and he finally finds happiness. But there’s a shadow hanging over everything that keeps the sun from shining too long.
It’s a powerful piece of work that says love can blossom anywhere. Sometimes, though, that love needs nurturing in ways we can’t.
"Hadestown" is the best new musical of the year.