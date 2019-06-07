Santino Fontana may have been “Cinderella’s” prince but he’s now Broadway’s new queen as “Tootsie.”
Stepping into Dustin Hoffman’s heels, he shows the character can work in just about any setting, given the right material.
In the new musical, written by Robert Horn and featuring music and lyrics by David Yazbek, Michael Dorsey is a combative stage actor who burns bridges faster than a 16th-century invader. He argues with directors, corrects writers and, basically, positions himself out of a career.
Rather than accept what life offers at 40, he decides to audition for a role in the new play, “Juliet’s Curse,” a sequel to “Romeo and Juliet.” This time, however, he’s doing it in drag – as Dorothy Michaels.
Folks at the audition buy the transformation and, soon, Dorothy is making suggestions to the producer and quickly becoming the show’s main attraction. The producer even changes the title to “Juliet’s Nurse.”
But the guise has shortcomings, particularly when Fontana’s Dorsey falls for his leading lady, Julie Nichols (Lilli Cooper). He wants to open up to her but she doesn’t know Michael. She only knows Dorothy.
Director Scott Ellis finds much to mock in this well-written adaptation, particularly since there’s plenty of Broadway biz that anyone can relate to. Because “Juliet’s Curse” needs to make money, it features a dopey reality star (the hilarious John Behlmann) as its leading man. (Think: “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”) He removes his shirt at the drop of a line and isn’t afraid to show his admiration for Dorothy, either.
Meanwhile, back at Michael’s apartment (shades of Neil Simon), roommate Jeff (Andy Grotelueschen) doesn’t know how his friend can keep this up. He’s living a lie and, worse, he hasn’t been honest with their friend Sandy (Sarah Stiles) who clued him in on the part in the first place.
Yazbek’s songs offer perspective (Grotelueschen gets one that's NSFW but very funny) and let Fontana show just how talented he is. He uses a falsetto of sorts for Dorothy (and gets an Act One closer that’s perfect), a baritone for Michael. Both work well and make it seem as if both characters co-exist. While Julie Halston (as the show’s producer) and Reg Rogers (as the harried director) seize their moments, they’re not used as much as they should be.
This is Fontana’s show and Ellis makes sure everything points in his direction. While the resolution is loaded with head-scratching choices, it suffices, again, because Fontana is so solidly in touch with both sides of his personality.
“Tootsie” doesn’t buck tradition (as Yazbek’s “The Band’s Visit” did) but it does show there’s a way to adapt movie musicals without making them check off specific plot points. It’s its own beast; Fontana’s Dorothy is very much her own woman. In a heartbeat, you’ll fall for her and the show.