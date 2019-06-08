“The Prom” takes a poke at conservative Midwesterners. But it also sends a jab in the direction of liberal Broadway actors and brings the two together for a showdown that’s funny, heartfelt and, at times, just what social media-weary people need.
Determined to boost their careers, four Broadway actors head to Indiana to protest a school’s decision to ban same-sex partnerships at prom.
Dee Dee Allen (the oh-so-funny Beth Leavel), a Liza Minnelli-level star, and Barry Glickman (Brooks Ashmanskas), a certified ham, have just flopped in an Eleanor Roosevelt stage biography. They’re joined by Trent Oliver (Christopher Sieber), a Juilliard-trained waiter who has just been abandoned by the non-Equity touring production of “Godspell,” and a longtime “Chicago” cast member (Angie Schworer) who can’t get out of the chorus.
In Edgewater, Indiana, they think residents will treat them like acting royalty and openly accept their stance. Instead, they run up against an uptight mom (the very good Courtenay Collins) who says the other students’ rights are being violated if the policy is changed.
Thrust into this vortex is Emma (Caitlin Kinnunen), the student who just wants to dance with her girlfriend.
Director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw continues his “Mean Girls” streak with another take on high school that’s just as fun to watch. The four visitors get big numbers (and Leavel squeezes every ounce of applause out of hers) and funny lines that nudge their business and the folks who enjoy it.
Kinnunen is the show’s reality check. She keeps the egotistical stars grounded and prompts the few tears that slip between “The Prom’s” streamers.
Because it thrives on stereotypes, the musical doesn’t need a lot of background to help audiences understand who the outliers are. Leavel’s Allen changes the most but that’s because she encounters an uber-fan (the school’s principal, played by Michael Potts) who wants more than artifice.
“The Prom” knocks narrow-minded thinking through a public relations person (nicely handled by Josh Lamon) who gets some of Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin’s best lines. When he sees the angry mom in action, he quickly sizes her up: “If she didn’t shop at Dress Barn, she could work in P.R.”
Dancers play a host of roles (including a “Footloose”-like prom crowd) and make Edgewater appear much larger than it is.
Nicholaw finds laughs in Applebee’s, Drama Desk Awards and “Gilligan’s Island.” Truly, there’s something for everyone, even if “The Prom” unfolds like it has been around forever.
An old-fashioned musical, it doesn’t change the world, just attitudes.