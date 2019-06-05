Harper Lee fans can rest assured: No harm has been done to her iconic novel.
Instead, playwright Aaron Sorkin underscores certain aspects and makes them relevant for a contemporary audience in the new stage production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
While Jeff Daniels galvanizes the story as attorney Atticus Finch, it’s Celia Keenan-Bolger and Will Pullen as his children Scout and Jem, and Gideon Glick as their friend Dill, who provide its heft. They tell the book’s story (and play dandy kids) as you might if this were an oral history project. Scenes float in and out of view; racism becomes a very real force. Throughout, we get their takes on unreasonable behavior and how it applies today.
Atticus is assigned to defend Tom Robinson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a black man who has been charged with raping a white woman (Erin Wilhelmi). Her father, Bob Ewell (Frederick Weller), is determined to use the case as a way to push his white supremacy agenda.
The courtroom nurtures the backstory; discussions around the family porch fuel the emotions.
Director Bartlett Sher pulls in a host of characters – from Stark Sands’ prosecutor Horace Gilmer to La Tanya Richardson Jackson’s housekeeper Calpurnia – to offer perspective. Sorkin has beefed up Calpurnia’s contributions , which help explain why cases like these aren’t clear-cut.
Sher puts Ku Klux Klan members in the middle of the audience and shows how fear gripped the town of Maycom, Alabama, in the 1930s.
He gives Atticus plenty of showy moments, too, and Daniels doesn’t disappoint. He makes the attorney (who takes vegetables in payment) very much his own and has a different relationship with his children than Gregory Peck offered in the film.
Accompanied by an Adam Guettel score (played by an organist and guitarist), the show is quite cinematic and worthy of a second look. Throughout it all, Scout, Jem and Dill become our anchors.
They’re incredible characters (made even more so by the performances, Keenan-Bolger’s in particular) who make us care what happens to them in later years. Sorkin offers insight and often lets situations, no matter how unfair, simmer.
While Weller practically bursts blood vessels with his hatred, others underplay nicely and give us reason to revisit the gospel according to Harper Lee.
The theatrical version should be around for a long time but it’s unlikely it will be cast or presented as eloquently as this edition. It’s a classic in its own genre, proof books can have many lives depending on the way they’re handled.