'Cats' tour brings back memories for iconic show's star

On opening night of the national tour of “Cats,” Tayler Harris remembers being very nervous.

Performing for the first time since COVID-19 closed theaters, she and her castmates couldn’t believe they were back in a theater, singing and dancing, “doing what we were meant to do.”

Cast as Grizabella, the grizzled cat hoping to get to the Heaviside layer, she had the show’s most iconic song, “Memory.” And the weight of it didn’t elude her.

“It was an overwhelming and humbling experience,” Harris says. “I am the fifth black woman to play the role.”

She’s also one of the youngest and a lifelong fan of the show.

“I remember seeing it when I was 8 or 9,” Harris says. “And I’d sing that song. It would drive my parents wild.” But it also was a preview of coming attractions.

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, she grew up in a musical family and was steeped in community theater. “I have a lot of family who have been in this business. They know it’s not easy, but the arts are a way for kids to get out of their shells.”

After high school, Harris went to Western Carolina University where, it just so happens, Terrence Mann, one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of “Cats,” was one of her instructors. While she had no idea her career would lead down a similar path, she says he was great at sharing the realities of a life in the theater.

The untold lesson? What to do in case of a pandemic.

“I was fortunately to be able to stay in New York City,” Harris says. “I got into old hobbies and started painting, going to museums and auditioning for virtual projects. I spent a lot of time on my rooftop in Brooklyn.”

Those virtual projects, she says, reminded her “art never stops evolving. That’s the beauty of theater. We’re constantly finding new ways to perform.”

A few months ago, Harris signed with a new agent and was encouraged to audition for “Cats.”

Quickly, she moved forward in the process and realized “it was time to get back into long-term storytelling. Everyone was so incredibly passionate about what they were doing.”

When “Cats” opened in Rochester, New York, “the audience was spectacular. They were just as excited as we were.”

To make sure she was true to the origins of Grizabella, Harris went back to the T.S. Eliot poems and studied with Chrissie Cartwright, one of the longtime “Cats” associates who has worked on most productions of the show since the 1980s. “Grizabella is very much someone who lived a very extravagant life and it got cut short and she’s struggling to be seen again. The show is really about coming together and having acceptance and love for those who’ve taken different paths.”

In the wake of coronavirus, the show’s message is particularly pertinent.

“We grew very lonely when we weren’t able to see people for a while,” Harris says. “Now, we’re back.”

As a child seeing “Cats” for the first time, Harris says her loyalties were with Grizabella. “I wanted them to pick her…she’s the outcast…and I saw her longing to be accepted.”

Now, she’s making the case for the Glamour Cat in theaters across the country.

