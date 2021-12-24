'Dear Evan Hansen' becomes inspiration for actor Sam Primack

Waiting at home during the pandemic stoked Sam Primack’s love for acting.

“It made me want to do it more,” he explains. “It made me more passionate about it and want to get a ‘redo’ on a character I thought I knew so well.”

Back in the national touring production of “Dear Evan Hansen,” the 20-year-old is juggling several parts in the Tony-winning show. In addition to being the “alternate” Evan Hansen (which means he appears when Stephen Christopher Anthony isn’t on stage), he’s also the understudy for Connor Murphy and Jared Kleinman – three wildly different characters.

Because Primack rarely knows when he might have to perform one of the roles, he outlined each of them and, routinely, rehearses each with other understudies.

The real trick? Performing a song that all three share. “There are different harmony parts in the vocals and different dancing parts,” he says.

Cast in the show before he graduated from high school, the Arizona native found there was a lot to sort out. “There was a lot on my brain… but now I’m able to just sort of focus on that.” During the 18 months before Broadway shows returned, “I’d sort of been waiting in my bedroom, dreaming about what it would be like to be back doing the show.”

The reality: “It’s amazing,” he says. Audiences have been enthusiastic about “DEH” during its first weeks on the road and haven’t been slow to cheer what Primack and company have done.

Interestingly, “DEH” was slated to open at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha in March 2020 when the pandemic forced theaters to close. It’s back – fingers crossed -- for a run between Dec. 28 and Jan. 2.

Although the show was Primack’s first big professional job, he played Pugsley in a touring production of “The Addams Family” when he was 12. “That sort of sparked my love even more,” he says.

On the “Evan” tour, he’s getting a chance to explore cities, try new food and learn more about the industry. “That’s sort of my schooling,” Primack says. During the pandemic, he did take classes at a community college to fill the time “and keep my mind occupied.”

In terms of pursuing a degree, he’s not sure that’s in the cards. “Getting to go to a different city every week has been the most insane learning experience.”

While in high school, Primack was chosen to be in the Jimmy Awards competition, an intense boot camp experience for the best high school actors in the country. He was one of the finalists but didn’t see the New York workshop as a contest. “If you do, you won’t get the most out of the week. Yes, there’ll be a winner at the end, but the true prize is getting to do the most amazing things and meet some really talented people.”

Because the Jimmy Awards brings in working actors, directors and choreographers to teach the students, the contestants have access to folks in the business. Tara Rubin, who was one of the judges in 2017 (Primack’s year), is the casting director for “Dear Evan Hansen.”

“After two years of auditioning, I got it,” he says of the show. “This is where we all want to end up…and these are our peers for the next 40 to 50 years in the industry.”

During the run of “Dear Evan Hansen,” Primack found he was performing with as little as an hour to prepare. “I always have to be ready to be in that emotional place,” he says. “I find the emotion comes when I’m the most relaxed. I’m the most present when I’m really listening, when I’m sort of in the moment. That’s when you know the waterworks start to come.”

On those days when he’s waiting in the wings, he and the other understudies rehearse, play video games and work on projects to keep their minds occupied.

And life after “Evan Hansen”? “It’s been hard the last couple of weeks to think about that because we’re in the beginning (of the show’s run),” Primack says. “I’m hoping to do the show for at least another year and then I’d like to do something new, feel a bit of ownership over (a role) and make it my own.”

