'Dear Evan Hansen' still teaches Stephen Christopher Anthony new lessons

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Omaha performances of "Dear Evan Hansen" have been canceled due to precautions related to coronavirus precautions.
Need help with stress?
Talk to Stephen Christopher Anthony, the star of the national touring company of “Dear Evan Hansen.” Dealing with intense emotions on a nightly basis, the twentysomething actor has discovered many ways to embrace a sense of calm and tranquility.
“I do a lot of meditation and yoga,” Anthony says. “It’s a matter of counteracting those emotions in the rest of your life, filling your day with as much peace and calm and joy.”
Sometimes, that includes turning off social media – a key component of the Tony-winning Broadway musical.
“If social media is causing me anxiety or I’m stressing about it, I get off a week or two,” he says. “I participate as long as I’m enjoying it.”
Now, when coronavirus reports clog those channels, he’s particularly keen to turn it off. Others, he says, would be wise to do the same.
Thankfully, the show has been able to continue its run around the country. “We feel lucky we’re able to do it. We’ve been in touch with all the venues and cities we’re visiting to make sure they’re following the CDC recommendations.”
Among the key changes: Meeting audience members after the show. Producers have stopped the practice to protect actors from contracting the virus. When they were still possible, those encounters were “absolutely unbelievable,” Anthony says. “It was never lost on me for a moment how impactful this show is.”
In the musical, Evan Hansen has trouble relating to others his age. His mother tells the high school student to reach out and, maybe, get them to sign the cast on his arm. One teenager does, even though he’s not a close friend. Thanks to social media, others think Evan is his best friend and talk spins out of control, prompting him to lie to retain the new-found relationships.
With the show since 2018 (he started with it on Broadway), Anthony says he’s constantly discovering new facets to the story. “It’s always evolving; it stays alive. If you had asked me at the beginning of the tour how I was going to sustain the emotion, I wouldn’t have had an answer. It’s such an intimate thing. Luckily, they let the actors take ownership. A lot of me is in Evan.”
Growing up in Florida, Anthony says he often felt misunderstood by peers. “Kids can be terrible to each other,” he says. “I was a young boy in Miami going to arts school. I was in theater since I was 10.”
“Evan Hansen,” he says, tries to impress upon audiences “you are not alone. Evan’s struggles are very specific to what kids are going through today.”
The songs that express those emotions aren’t easy to sing, either. “It’s like running an Olympic race every night,” Anthony says.
Before he was cast, he saw Tony winner Ben Platt in the role, then Taylor Trensch and Michael Lee Brown.
What he discovered was every actor had a different approach, but every approach worked.
Last year, producers united four Evans (including Anthony) for a video of “For Forever.” Since its release, nearly 800,000 people have watched it on YouTube.
“It was a very special day,” Anthony says. “It’s very hard to explain what this job is like to somebody who hasn’t done it, who hasn’t lived it. But we were able to laugh a lot and share funny stories. It was really amazing.”
Now, as he nears two years with “Dear Evan Hansen,” the Broadway vet is looking for his next adventure. “I came here from ‘Book of Mormon,’ making people laugh. And, even though there’s a lot of comedy in ‘Evan Hansen,’ the fun thing about being an actor is the different worlds you get to inhabit.
“The message of the show – you are enough – is almost a zen lesson. That’s been huge for me, something I’ll take with me the rest of my life.”