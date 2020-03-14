'Dear Evan Hansen' still teaches Stephen Christopher Anthony new lessons

Among the key changes: Meeting audience members after the show. Producers have stopped the practice to protect actors from contracting the virus. When they were still possible, those encounters were “absolutely unbelievable,” Anthony says. “It was never lost on me for a moment how impactful this show is.”

In the musical, Evan Hansen has trouble relating to others his age. His mother tells the high school student to reach out and, maybe, get them to sign the cast on his arm. One teenager does, even though he’s not a close friend. Thanks to social media, others think Evan is his best friend and talk spins out of control, prompting him to lie to retain the new-found relationships.

With the show since 2018 (he started with it on Broadway), Anthony says he’s constantly discovering new facets to the story. “It’s always evolving; it stays alive. If you had asked me at the beginning of the tour how I was going to sustain the emotion, I wouldn’t have had an answer. It’s such an intimate thing. Luckily, they let the actors take ownership. A lot of me is in Evan.”

Growing up in Florida, Anthony says he often felt misunderstood by peers. “Kids can be terrible to each other,” he says. “I was a young boy in Miami going to arts school. I was in theater since I was 10.”