Doing it all: Omaha's Andrew Rannells achieves success on stage, screen, TV

LOS ANGELES -- “Diversifying is the name of the game if you want longevity in this business,” actor Andrew Rannells says.
Which could explain why the Omaha native has a series about to make its second-season debut (“Black Monday”), a film that’s waiting for release (“Boys in the Band”), a musical in production (“The Prom”) and a book that has appeared on the best sellers list (“Too Much Is Not Enough”).
Another venture – producing “Black Monday” – is yet another way to learn more about the business he wanted to be part of for decades. “I find myself active in ways I wish I got to be as an actor,” Rannells says. “I love the extra work to it, the challenge of it. I feel like I’ve been learning a lot.”
Set in 1987 after the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history, “Black Monday” finds Rannells’ Blair Pfaff trying to pick up the pieces and move on. The series dabbles in plenty of 1980s conceits and shows how deceitful some traders were.
Among Blair’s tactics: Sleeping with a congressman. “It’s unclear what the relationship is,” Rannells says. “Does he like him? It takes a while to understand.” Rannells’ partner (and “Boys in the Band” co-star) Tuc Watkins plays the role.
“They came to me with a list of names of actors they thought would be appropriate,” he says. “I looked at it and tried to be as cool as possible and pointed to one of the names: ‘I just worked with this actor. He’s very good.’ But I stayed out of it as much as possible.”
To understand the era, Rannells relied on stories from executive producer David Caspe’s father, who was a trader on Wall Street.
“My parents lived in Omaha, so my mom wasn’t exactly coking it up at Studio 54,” he says with a laugh. “I moved to New York in 1997 and had a lot of friends who were there in the ‘80s, so they were a great source of information.”
The New York Rannells first encountered still was overwhelming.
“I was 17, 18 years old and doing a lot of community theater at the time. I knew I wanted to go to college in New York but a lot of the adults I was working with in Omaha tried to discourage me. They said, ‘Maybe, at the most, you should try Chicago first. It’s not as big as New York.’ In my 18-year-old mind, I figured I should just go do it.”
He enrolled at Marymount Manhattan College and began the adventure. “It is daunting,” he admits now. “I was so young I was too naïve to know to be scared.”
New York, he says, “was as glamorous and as dirty as I had expected it to be. What was jarring was how quickly you could put yourself in the mix. I was in New York less than a month and I was auditioning for ‘Rent.’ It did not take long to get in the room. That was the thing I was most shocked by.”
You have free articles remaining.
Looking back, the 41-year-old says most actors on Broadway are coming from their home towns to New York. “Once you get there, everybody is doing the same thing.”
If anything, “young Andy Rannells needed to work on patience, to keep his eyes on his own paper and not get caught up in what other people had. I think I spent a lot of time obsessing over who had more than I had and who was doing it faster. All of that was a waste of time.”
During his sophomore year, Rannells was offered an acting job and dropped out. “I don’t regret that, but I didn’t get to complete my education. I felt at 19 I was getting old so fast and I didn’t have time to waste. When I was 21 and I got a job, I was like, ‘I’m out of here.’”
Gradually, he built a resume and showed his family he was able to make it in the business. When “The Book of Mormon” came his way, “I had been acting for almost 10 years. I had a career that I was very proud of but nobody was taking note of. I was fortunate I was 32, not 22, and I knew what part of it was noise and what part of it was also nonsense.”
The show, co-written by “South Park’s” Matt Stone and Trey Parker, was an instant hit (and is still running), won a basketful of Tony Awards and gave Rannells, one of its stars, a big launching pad. “It was a rare show that happens every few years,” he says. “Even people from Los Angeles knew about it. When I did ‘Falsettos’ on Broadway, which I was incredibly proud of, that didn’t even register.”
“Mormon” brought him film and television work, made him a regular on the talk show circuit and set him up for a career that enables him to switch between mediums.
While working on the film “A Simple Favor,” Rannells started writing a memoir. “I found myself with two or three days off in a row in Toronto, a city where I knew no one, and I was able to crank out a lot of pages.”
Included in the book were stories he didn’t share with his family. “Some of these things they could have gone their whole lives and not heard about,” he says. “I encouraged them to skip chapters if they were too difficult to read. I was writing from my perspective, not my siblings’ perspective, not my mother’s perspective. And they were OK with it.”
Rannells’ early struggles in the business were among the things he previously didn’t share. Now, he’s working on a second book and filming “The Prom” with Meryl Streep.
In the musical, he plays a Juilliard grad who tries to convince students in Indiana to allow LGBTQ teens to take whomever they want to the prom. The show (which was recently on Broadway) is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, who also directed him in “Mormon.”
“I have one big number and he’s really putting me through my paces,” Rannells says.
Although a film version of “Mormon” is possible, it probably won’t be with its original Elder Price. “We joke about it. If they animate it we could do it. But maybe it doesn’t need to get done. Trey has said a movie is a different animal. If they had wanted to make a movie, they would have done that. They wanted to make a live musical and they achieved that. It’s maybe better left where it is.”