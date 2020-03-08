Doing it all: Omaha's Andrew Rannells achieves success on stage, screen, TV

To understand the era, Rannells relied on stories from executive producer David Caspe’s father, who was a trader on Wall Street.

“My parents lived in Omaha, so my mom wasn’t exactly coking it up at Studio 54,” he says with a laugh. “I moved to New York in 1997 and had a lot of friends who were there in the ‘80s, so they were a great source of information.”

The New York Rannells first encountered still was overwhelming.

“I was 17, 18 years old and doing a lot of community theater at the time. I knew I wanted to go to college in New York but a lot of the adults I was working with in Omaha tried to discourage me. They said, ‘Maybe, at the most, you should try Chicago first. It’s not as big as New York.’ In my 18-year-old mind, I figured I should just go do it.”

He enrolled at Marymount Manhattan College and began the adventure. “It is daunting,” he admits now. “I was so young I was too naïve to know to be scared.”

New York, he says, “was as glamorous and as dirty as I had expected it to be. What was jarring was how quickly you could put yourself in the mix. I was in New York less than a month and I was auditioning for ‘Rent.’ It did not take long to get in the room. That was the thing I was most shocked by.”

