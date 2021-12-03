Dordt University to host four upcoming Christmas concerts

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University music department is hosting four upcoming Christmas concerts.

A Christmas Choral Concert, featuring the Bella Voce women's chorus, Canons of Dordt men's chorus and the Concert Choir, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The choirs will share a wide repertoire, contemplating and celebrating the coming of Christ, in a unique and beautiful way.

The Dordt University Chorale will be presenting "A Service of Lesson and Carols" at 8 p.m. Sunday. The Chorale will be joined by theater communications and music faculty members as well as an array of accompanying musical instruments.

Guest conductor Dr. Stephen Gage, a retired Youngstown State University band director and elected member of the American Bandmasters Association, will be behind the baton when the Dordt University bands will present their final concert of the semester at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, the Dordt University music department will present a 4th Avenue Jazz and Orchestra concert. Featured in the concert will be the 4th Avenue Singers, the 4th Avenue Band and the Chamber Orchestra. Jazzy Christmas songs and carols, big band standards and orchestral compositions will be performed during the show.

All of the holiday concerts will be held at the B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 Seventh St. NE, and will be livestreamed at dordt.edu/livestream.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.