Drew Minard brings Iowa cred to Broadway's big 'Music Man' revival

As the only Iowan in the cast of the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” Drew Minard has been asked more than once if “Iowa Stubborn” holds true.

“I think it’s changed a bit since Meredith Willson wrote it,” he says diplomatically. Truthfully? Iowa gave him – like Willson -- the launching pad and foundation needed to follow his dream and pursue a career in show business.

Born in Clive, Minard enjoyed dance as a child and auditioned for the musical “Billy Elliot” when he was 9. “I got the offer when I was 12 and went on tour playing Billy Elliot all around the country,” he says. “The experience completely changed my life.”

When the tour ended, Minard told his parents he wanted to go to Professional Performing Arts School in New York. “My parents decided to make the sacrifice.” Mom moved with him; Dad stayed back in Iowa.

The leap of faith wasn’t in vain. Thanks to work in countless school productions, Minard got into the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati and expected to be there until he got his degree.

And then? “The Music Man” came calling. He was invited to join the show during its four-week gestational period. He jumped at the chance and, just as the process was over, the coronavirus pandemic hit and all thoughts of a debut with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were put on hold. Minard had gotten an offer for the show, but no one knew when it would premiere.

To prep for that elusive opening night, he decided to work out as if he were about to go on in a matter of days.

“I didn’t have an instructor or an end goal, but I would get up and give myself a dance class, a voice lesson and put myself through this ‘Music Man’ boot camp.”

The game plan worked, largely because “I had been dreaming about being in a Broadway show since I was 8 years old. I had to wait 15 years for (‘Music Man’) to happen, so a year-and-a-half didn’t matter.”

The rehearsal period – when it finally came – was like a master class with the show’s stars. “I had seen those people, looked up to them for so long and, now, here I was with them in the theater.”

Joining Jackman’s charismatic con man Harold Hill: Tony winners Sutton Foster, Jayne Houdyshell, Shuler Hensley and Jefferson Mays as the residents of River City, Iowa. The cast was as close to a Broadway Who’s Who as these things get.

In December, when “The Music Man” moved into the Winter Garden Theatre – home to “Cats,” “Funny Girl,” “Follies” and dozens of other original musicals – Minard says he started to cry. “I remembered walking past those doors when I was going to high school and wondering what it would be like if I could get onto the actual stage.”

When it happened, “I could feel the energy from those previous shows. It felt sacred.”

Now, as one of 20 cast members making their debuts in the revival, he feels like he’s part of a solid team.

“I had a lot of nerves when we first started because it had been a while since I performed in front of an audience. Of course it changes when 1,000-plus people are watching. It heightens it all, but it doesn’t change your performance. It’s actually kind of a relief. You can go and do your best and then you can go home and have your life and do other things. I didn’t realize how much fun (Broadway) could be.”

Cast as one of the River City residents, Minard says his dancing skills have been put to the test by Warren Carlyle’s vigorous choreography. When the revival officially opens Feb. 10 (it’s now in previews), the 21-year-old Minard can consider the Iowa circle complete.

“There’s a sense of community there,” he says of Iowa. “Whenever I go back, people are so friendly. They’ll wave at me and I’ll think, ‘Oh, wow. I’m not in New York anymore.’”

While Willson may have chided residents for being too stand-offish, Minard is the first to trumpet its virtues.

“I got a solid foundation; I had great mentors there,” he says. “It was just a matter of not being afraid to just go for it and trusting the foundation I had built. I got hundreds of ‘noes’ before this one yes and now it’s about getting up every single day and trusting yourself as an artist. It’s such a joy. ”

