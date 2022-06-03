Kyla Stone, the star of 'Anastasia,' looks for roles that 'feel right'

Kyla Stone may have the leading role in the national touring production of “Anastasia,” but she stands in awe of the understudies and swings in the show.

Thanks to them, she says, “Anastasia” has kept going while COVID ebbs and flows. “They’re leaders in terms of just putting on the hat and going, ‘I’m just going to do it,’” Stone says. “It’s just unreal.”

Often with little notice, those swings (so called because they “swing” in and out of roles) have been able to step in and make the show work. Even now, she says, those unsung heroes “do it with such ease and such grace.”

Among the first in her company to contract the virus, Stone was no stranger to its effects.

The pandemic made its first appearance just as she was graduating from Chapman University in 2020. Theaters shut down, jobs disappeared; like others, Stone wondered if she had made the right career choice. “Is theater even going to happen? I was so lucky to have such a great group of friends. We were writing things and putting them up on Zoom and doing staged readings. So I sort of switched gears.”

When live performances started to return, “I just sort of hit the ground running.”

Among those auditions: one for Anya in “Anastasia,” the story of a young woman determined to find out if she’s a member of Russian royalty.

While a person of color hadn’t played the part, director Darko Tresnjak was open to colorblind casting. “He told us really early on that he wanted a cast that was going to best tell the story,” Stone says. “It just so happened that I was one of those lucky people.”

The decision – one foreshadowed by the multi-ethnic cast in “Hamilton” – is a good one, Stone says. “Doors are hopefully opening in terms of what’s available to any actor.”

That “anything’s possible” approach grazed Stone during high school. “I was very fortunate. I had a theater director who just let me run wild and I distinctly remember sitting down my junior year and she was like, ‘OK. What show do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ To get that agency at such a young age was great. And then to go to college and get to play such a wide variety of roles was just sort of the icing on the cake. When I graduated, I was so gung ho to audition for everything that I felt right about.”

As a big musical’s lead, Stone says, “there’s always something new to discover. To get to be on stage with these people that I adore and love and care about is just such a gift.”

Because professors didn’t detail all that comes with a national tour, the California native has learned plenty while traveling from one city to the next. “I don’t think anyone realizes laundry is harder to do than you think,” she says with a laugh. “You really need to listen to what your body needs, too. Every day is different. Every show is different. Sometimes we don’t have the luxury of sitting down for a week, so it really is a true testament to knowing yourself.”

Slated to play Anya through August, Stone says she’s eager to try all sorts of roles. One in “Star Wars” is obvious, “but I would love to be a Bond girl or a Bond villain and Christine Daae (in ‘Phantom of the Opera’) and Anna in ‘Frozen.’ There’s a whole bucket list of shows.”

Now, though, she’s immersed in “Anastasia.” To capture the right essence, Stone says she just needs to put on the costumes Linda Cho designed. “It’s hard not to just take up that mantle. You feel like that energy is running through you. And the dress that I wear at the end is 35 pounds. So it’s hard not to just stand upright. But there really is something about having a crown on your head that makes you feel, ‘OK, this is real.’”

