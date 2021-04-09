LAMB Theatre to conduct eight days of special fundraising

SIOUX CITY -- When conceiving a fundraiser for LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, Diana Wooley knew she had too many ideas to fit into a single event.
That's why Wooley, the co-founder and executive director for the nonprofit theater, decided to create a virtual fundraiser that begins on Sunday and continues every day until April 18.
In case you're keeping track, this represents eight days of fun for LAMB, which has been producing plays since 1979.
Proceeds will be going toward the 625 Douglas Project, allowing the theater to refurbish and move from 417 Market St. to 625 Douglas St., which was the original home of Sioux City's first auditorium.
"Every day of the fundraiser, we'll be adding new items up for bid during an online auction, plus there will be a new online performance by a past or current LAMB performer," Wooley explained. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it better to do everything virtually at lambtheatre.com."
This includes new online interviews that LAMB artistic director Russ Wooley will conduct with some of the playwrights who've had shows during the theater's 41 seasons.
"Russ is working on those arrangements as we speak," Diana Wooley said, alluding to her husband and LAMB's co-founder. "Like the auction items and featured performances, interviews will be updated every day."
In fact, it will whet the appetite of audiences desiring a bit of menace.
Boasting an original script by Diana Wooley, "The Mysterious 1922 Murder at the Sioux City Auditorium" is an interactive play, presented by a team of actors over Zoom, at 7 p.m. April 16.
"It is like dinner theater, only without a dinner," she said with a laugh.
However, for certain ticket prices, home-delivered LAMB wine glasses and even a home-delivered charcuterie board may be available.
The fundraiser will conclude with a special online "Vault" performance at 7 p.m. April 17 and the "Vault Strike," which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. April 18.
"This project has been a long time in coming," Wooley said. "By opening up the 'Vault,' we can show the public where LAMB has been, where it will be in the future and where we stand right now."
Well, right now, Wooley is excited for people to "break into the past in order to bring the future."
Theater fans should also know that the Gilchrist Foundation will be doubling every contribution made during the fundraiser.
Beyond that, Wooley is simply hoping to have a bit of fun.
"It's like I told you, why have one day of fun when you can have eight days of fun?" she asked.