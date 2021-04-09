LAMB Theatre to conduct eight days of special fundraising

In fact, it will whet the appetite of audiences desiring a bit of menace.

Boasting an original script by Diana Wooley, "The Mysterious 1922 Murder at the Sioux City Auditorium" is an interactive play, presented by a team of actors over Zoom, at 7 p.m. April 16.

"It is like dinner theater, only without a dinner," she said with a laugh.

However, for certain ticket prices, home-delivered LAMB wine glasses and even a home-delivered charcuterie board may be available.

The fundraiser will conclude with a special online "Vault" performance at 7 p.m. April 17 and the "Vault Strike," which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. April 18.

"This project has been a long time in coming," Wooley said. "By opening up the 'Vault,' we can show the public where LAMB has been, where it will be in the future and where we stand right now."

Well, right now, Wooley is excited for people to "break into the past in order to bring the future."

Theater fans should also know that the Gilchrist Foundation will be doubling every contribution made during the fundraiser.

Beyond that, Wooley is simply hoping to have a bit of fun.

"It's like I told you, why have one day of fun when you can have eight days of fun?" she asked.

