Good does come out of difficult circumstances, according to “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo.
Fans who watched her and her husband, Larry, go through a separation and divorce last year told her they were able to see themselves in her situation and learn from it.
“At the end of the day, life is tough,” Caputo says. “I went through a lot of changes, but I have no regrets in my life. I still feel like I have lived a very privileged life. I had my grandparents well into my 40s. My parents are still alive. I have two beautiful children and Larry and I are still friends.”
Yes, there are bumps in the road but there are also positives to embrace.
On Caputo’s list: the forthcoming wedding of her daughter, Victoria.
“Last season we covered our divorce. This season, we’re planning Victoria’s wedding…so there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
A regular fixture on “Long Island Medium,” Larry Caputo moved to California after the divorce and will factor into the wedding plans. “We have big families, so who knows how big the wedding will be?” Theresa Caputo says. “It’s about my daughter. I want it to be her day.”
Future son-in-law Michael Mastrandrea, she says, “is a sweetheart. He comes from a beautiful family and he’s a good kid. He treats Victoria well. They’re so amazing together.”
And Theresa? “Everyone says I look thinner, but I’m 10 pounds heavier than I was the morning I went into surgery.” Caputo needed medical care after she was knocked over by a wave in Hawaii and tore her ACL and MCL and damaged her meniscus.
“I’m back to working out again and I’m really paying attention to my diet,” she says. “I’m just trying to hold my own and not let gravity take over.”
As a concession, Caputo isn’t wearing those oh-so-high heels. “I’m short. I love my shoes,” she says. “But after surgery, I’m just wearing an average-shoe heel – about four or five inches.”
By the time the wedding rolls around, that, too, could change.
Meanwhile, the 50-something medium is trying to adjust to her new normal. “I’m not dating right now,” she says. “I’m focusing on my work and traveling. Believe me, you’ll know when I do. I’ve been sharing my life on TV (for some time).”
By throwing herself into work, Caputo says she’s able to move on in life. “You move on after the loss of a loved one. You can move forward with the loss of a divorce. You can be friends.”
Caputo’s live shows, which bring her one-on-one with fans hoping to connect with their late relatives, have proven how important her work can be.
“Whether you believe in what I do or not, it’s not about that,” she says. “Spirit is using my body as a vessel. Spirit talks about things that I don’t know about – things you witnessed with your own two eyes – and you can choose to believe it or not.
“There’s still going to be grieving after I’ve talked with people,” Caputo says. “But, at the end of the day, they may have a smile. There might be a laugh and that’s what’s so amazing. It’s like an emotional rollercoaster.”
During her “Theresa Caputo Live” stage shows, the outgoing reality TV star says she has been moved, too.
“It’s knowing that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” she says. “We can get through things.”