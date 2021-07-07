Little Red Hen Theatre to present 'Shrek The Musical'

WAKEFIELD, Neb. – The Little Red Hen Theatre has been busy bringing the magic, music and mayhem of "Shrek The Musical" to the stage for the residents of Northeast Nebraska.

The Tony-Award winning musical is a re-telling of the classic film. The Little Red Hen Theatre’s production features over 40 performers and will be presented for live audiences over four performances July 15–18.

"Shrek" is the tale of an ogre who becomes the unlikely hero and finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. For good measure, the story throws in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits.

Performances are at 7 p.m. July 15, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. July 18 at 316 Main St. in Wakefield. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors/students and can be purchased online at www.littleredhentheatre.com or by calling 402-287-2818. The theater provides accessible seating for every show and with advance notice can also provide audio description to any audience members who are visually impaired.

