Little Red Hen Theatre to stream its newest musical

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The Little Red Hen Theatre will be streaming "James and the Giant Peach," its most recent musical production.
Described as a "juicy peach of a musical," the stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's famous novel "James and the Giant Peach" features a cast of 24 actors, ranging in age from 6 to 60 and above.
The show will be available "on demand" via a streaming service from July 16 to 26 for ticket holders.
Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens, and can be purchased at Littleredhentheatre.com or by phone at 402-287-2818.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
