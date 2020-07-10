You are the owner of this article.
Little Red Hen Theatre to stream its newest musical
Little Red Hen Theatre to stream its newest musical

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The Little Red Hen Theatre will be streaming "James and the Giant Peach," its most recent musical production.

Described as a "juicy peach of a musical," the stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's famous novel "James and the Giant Peach" features a cast of 24 actors, ranging in age from 6 to 60 and above.

The show will be available "on demand" via a streaming service from July 16 to 26 for ticket holders.

Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens, and can be purchased at Littleredhentheatre.com or by phone at 402-287-2818.  

