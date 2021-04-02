Live performances reappear for magician Bill Blagg

Theater owners and managers are, predictably, cautious about scheduling events. They all have strict guidelines and protocols. Blagg and his live show follow them to the letter. “Socially distancing in a theater is safer than being on an airplane,” he says.

The show that will hit Sioux City isn’t like other magic shows folks have seen, he says. “When they hear ‘magic show’ they instantly think: birds and cards. It’s not that. It’s ‘Jersey Boys’ meets David Copperfield. We take the audience on a journey.”

Blagg’s adventures in magic began when he was a boy, watching “The Bozo Show” on television. He told his family he thought magic would be kind of cool to do. “So, that Christmas my grandparents gave me a magic kit.” Little did he know, his great-grandfather had three books by Harlan Tarbell, one of the most renowned teachers of magic. Blagg got them for his 10th birthday “and they changed my life.”

Even though he didn’t pick a back-up career (“it probably would have been a corporate job”), Blagg says the time off was worth it. “I got to see my little boy grow up in front of my eyes. He had my full attention.”

Had he been touring, that wouldn’t have been possible.

Then, too, he might not have realized just how important connections are. “Humans crave connection and community,” he says. “That’s what you get when you go to a live show. It’s engrained in us.”

