Live performances reappear for magician Bill Blagg

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down live performances last March, magician Bill Blagg gave himself one year to get back in the game.
“I didn’t want to make any knee-jerk reactions,” he says. “But if the industry wasn’t going to come back, I was going to have to look to do something else. What that was, I don’t know.”
A new father, Blagg loved magic since he was a child. “But I have to provide for my family and, if the business wasn’t there, I had to ask some tough questions of myself.”
Luckily, Blagg got a gig in January at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wisconsin. To meet the demands of a changing business, he had to find a better way of interacting with the audience. Instead of tossing Frisbees and asking attendees to join him on stage, “I was forced to be creative.”
The first five minutes of that first show back were nerve wracking, he admits. And then the audience settled in and enjoyed the show.
“You can watch a concert on TV or YouTube but even if it’s live, it’s different than when you’re there.” Like his fans, Blagg realized in-person shows are essential, no matter what the entertainment.
Sure, some magicians tried Zoom shows, but “that wasn’t necessarily my forte,” Blagg says. “I didn’t want to do closeup magic on the computer at home. I wanted to give them the large-scale stuff.”
During those months off, he crafted a live-stream pay-per-view show, but it required a lot of technical work, particularly since there was no chance to go back and edit. “When you’re doing a live show on a stage, your environment is pretty consistent,” Blagg says. “The audience is in front of you. With multiple cameras, you had to do a lot of rehearsal. I was super pleased with it, but I don’t know how we would raise the bar to do it again.”
It streamed live in more than 18 countries and reached 28,000 homes.
Because he got that one gig in Wisconsin, Blagg saw it as a sign that he could get more.
Sure enough, bookings started. Sioux City will be the first of a 14-city tour. “I’ll be out Fridays, Saturdays and some Sundays in the next few months. Then, we’ve got quite a few in fall and spring 2022 is jam-packed.”
Theater owners and managers are, predictably, cautious about scheduling events. They all have strict guidelines and protocols. Blagg and his live show follow them to the letter. “Socially distancing in a theater is safer than being on an airplane,” he says.
The show that will hit Sioux City isn’t like other magic shows folks have seen, he says. “When they hear ‘magic show’ they instantly think: birds and cards. It’s not that. It’s ‘Jersey Boys’ meets David Copperfield. We take the audience on a journey.”
Blagg’s adventures in magic began when he was a boy, watching “The Bozo Show” on television. He told his family he thought magic would be kind of cool to do. “So, that Christmas my grandparents gave me a magic kit.” Little did he know, his great-grandfather had three books by Harlan Tarbell, one of the most renowned teachers of magic. Blagg got them for his 10th birthday “and they changed my life.”
Even though he didn’t pick a back-up career (“it probably would have been a corporate job”), Blagg says the time off was worth it. “I got to see my little boy grow up in front of my eyes. He had my full attention.”
Had he been touring, that wouldn’t have been possible.
Then, too, he might not have realized just how important connections are. “Humans crave connection and community,” he says. “That’s what you get when you go to a live show. It’s engrained in us.”